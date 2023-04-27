TTEC Digital introduces WFM Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service

Enables clients to leverage full capabilities of Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform

DENVER, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced today that TTEC Digital has introduced Workforce Management (WFM) Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service, providing real-time visibility into workforce performance.

The WFM Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service enables managers to track key performance indicators, identify areas for improvement, and plan for future workload. This new product draws on TTEC Digital's deep experience in building WFM adapters for cloud contact center platforms and expands the company's capabilities to help Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service customers optimize their workforce operations.

"As a launch partner for the Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform (DCCP), TTEC Digital continues to pioneer new ways of enhancing the client experience and help users take advantage of the Microsoft platform and greater ecosystem," said Dave Seybold, CEO of TTEC Digital. "WFM Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service will help clients uncover innovative strategies to learn from their contact center data and optimize workforce efficiencies."

TTEC Digital's WFM Adapter makes it easier for clients to leverage the full capabilities of Microsoft DCCP, launched last year. It allows clients to use Microsoft DCCP as it was designed, using voice natively or combining telephony providers along with omnichannel capabilities from Microsoft and Nuance.

"The WFM Adapter from TTEC Digital complements our work with Microsoft DCCP. It is a key add-on that enables customers to adopt Microsoft DCCP for a truly end-to-end customer experience transformation," said Charles Lamanna, Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Business Applications & Platform. "By connecting to the common workforce management systems customers already leverage, TTEC is delivering a modern experience built on Microsoft's next generation platform."

WFM Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service includes:

Historical and real-time adherence data for voice, chat, and SMS interactions to start, with additional digital channels to follow

Cloud-based technology offering scalability and reliability with deployments in multiple regions around the world to fit client data needs

Easy-to-use user interface for setup and configuration of reporting options for what, and how, data is sent to WFM

WFM Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service is available in Microsoft's AppSource. To learn more about the product's specific features and benefits, visit: https://ttecdigital.com/pages/wfm-adapter

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (Customer Experience) technology and services innovators for end-to end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's nearly 70,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

Investor Contact

Paul Miller

[email protected] Media Contact

Tim Blair

[email protected]

303-397-9267

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.