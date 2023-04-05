TTEC Digital launches Optics for Google CCAI Platform

Data and analytics solution for Google's Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) Platform

DENVER, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced that TTEC Digital is launching Optics for Google Contact Center Artificial Intelligence (CCAI) Platform.

Optics for Google CCAI Platform will be one of the first applications in the Google Marketplace built specifically for the cloud-native contact center platform. It allows enterprises to leverage existing investments, get a unified view of their contact center data, and identify trends resulting in shortened time to value and a frictionless experience.

"We are proud to partner so closely with Google Cloud as we help enterprises reimagine and orchestrate the next generation of contact center interactions," said Dave Seybold, CEO of TTEC Digital. "Optics for Google CCAI Platform empowers brands to drive key metrics and make better-informed decisions by making it easy to access and share their data."

This data and analytics solution automates the process of extracting data from Google CCAI Platform and into Google Big Query. With Optics, customers are empowered to focus on what they can do with their data, not how to get it, making it available throughout the organization and integrating it with other assets.

Optics also enables organizations to analyze the data in modern Business Intelligence (BI) tools like Looker. Thanks to TTEC Digital's decades of CX technology experience, Optics includes pre-built Looker dashboards, reports, models, and contact center KPIs that customers can deploy.

For more information and help setting up a demo, please reach out to TTEC Digital at: https://ttecdigital.com/pages/optics-for-google-ccai-platform

Optics for Google CCAI Platform is the result of TTEC's strategic CX partnership with Google Cloud to deliver world-class cloud environments and accelerate the next generation of client-agent interactions.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's 69,400 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

Investor Contact

Paul Miller

[email protected]

303-397-8641

Media Contact

Tim Blair

[email protected]

303-397-9267

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.