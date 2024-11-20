TTEC Digital Named Major Contender in Everest Group's 2024 PEAK Matrix® for Mid-market Digital Transformation Services

DENVER, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, announced today that TTEC Digital has been recognized as a Major Contender in the 2024 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Digital Transformation Services for Mid-market Enterprises.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is a renowned industry benchmark that assesses service providers based on their market impact, vision, and capability. Earlier this year, TTEC was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's 2024 Customer Experience Management Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for the Americas.

As a Major Contender in Digital Transformation Services, TTEC Digital has demonstrated significant strengths in driving value for mid-market enterprises through its innovative digital services portfolio, strong client relationships, and strategic market approach.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Everest Group for our ability to help enterprises create meaningful customer experience transformation through impactful services and solutions," said Dave Seybold, CEO of TTEC Digital. "This achievement reflects our commitment to providing our clients with outcome-based engagements that drive revenue growth, cost reduction, and productivity gains."

The 2024 PEAK Matrix Assessment for Digital Transformation Services evaluates digital transformation service providers across several critical dimensions, including innovation, service scope, client satisfaction, and delivery capabilities. TTEC Digital's recognition reflects its dedication to leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, data and analytics, and automation to enhance the customer experience for mid-market enterprises.

The report emphasizes TTEC Digital's ability to drive significant business outcomes through its digital transformation initiatives. It also highlights successful case studies where TTEC Digital has enabled mid-market enterprises to achieve operational efficiencies, enhanced customer experiences, and accelerated growth.

As part of its strategic roadmap, TTEC Digital continues to invest in digital innovations that enable organizations to remain agile, competitive, and customer-centric in an evolving market landscape.

For more information on digital transformation services from TTEC Digital, please visit ttecdigital.com.

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The Company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.