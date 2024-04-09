TTEC Digital recognized as Genesys 2023 Ascend North America Partner of the Year

DENVER, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, today announced that it was awarded the 2023 Ascend North America Partner of the Year Award from Genesys®, a global cloud leader in experience orchestration.

"TTEC Digital is proud to be recognized as Ascend North America Partner of the Year by Genesys. Together, TTEC Digital and Genesys are committed to transforming the customer experience at the point of conversation and this award is a testament to that commitment," said Tiffany Moses Gschwendtner, global Genesys practice lead at TTEC Digital. "Throughout our partnership, TTEC Digital has integrated Genesys' top-tier contact center capabilities with our own technologies and services to deliver bespoke solutions that address the unique needs of our clients."

This award marks the 14th time TTEC Digital has been recognized as Partner of the Year for its depth of expertise across the Genesys solution suite as well as its efforts in driving digital transformation. TTEC Digital was also named North American Migration Partner of the Year by Genesys in 2022.

TTEC Digital is a Genesys Platinum Partner with more than 25 years of partnership. The company has more than 300 employees dedicated to serving Genesys clients and more than 400 Genesys certifications. TTEC Digital offers a wide range of AI-enabled solutions and managed services, including CRM, contact center modernization, workforce enablement enhancements, customer experience transformation, and data and analytics solutions.

More information about TTEC Digital's partnership with Genesys is available online at: TTECDigital.com/partners/genesys.

