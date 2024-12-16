TTEC Digital wins Cisco Reimagine Customer Experiences Partner of the Year - Americas

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, today announced that TTEC Digital has been recognized as the Cisco Reimagine Customer Experiences Partner of the Year – Americas.

"In collaboration with Cisco, TTEC Digital is helping industry leaders in banking, healthcare, insurance, government services, and more improve their customer experiences with a strong mix of CX strategy and technology. We are honored to be recognized by Cisco for our shared success and look forward to continued partnership," said John Wolf, global Cisco lead at TTEC Digital.

In FY24, TTEC Digital achieved significant milestones with Cisco including a 44% year-over-year growth in bookings. Cisco also recognized TTEC Digital for providing targeted training and certifications, expanding into the Cisco commercial space with a focus on Webex Enterprise Contact Center solutions, and developing new services such as WxCC Jet and InteractionSync for Cisco Webex Contact Center.

Announced at WebexOne, the Cisco Reimagine Customer Experiences Partner of the Year award recognizes the partner who has had the most success selling and implementing Webex Contact Center solutions to help clients deliver best-in-class customer experiences.

TTEC Digital has partnered with Cisco for more than 20 years and was the first partner to take Cisco Contact Center to the cloud. As a five-time Cisco partner of the year winner, TTEC Digital has a strong track record of continuously delivering innovation, leadership and best practices to clients in conjunction with Cisco.

To learn more, visit https://ttecdigital.com/partners/cisco.

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The Company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

Media Contact:

Meredith Matthews

[email protected]

+1 281-770-2566

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.