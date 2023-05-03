TTEC Expands AI Customer Experience Solutions for Global Clients

New solutions bring together technology and services to help clients navigate the rapidly evolving AI and CX landscape

DENVER, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), a leading customer experience (CX) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX solutions, announced today an expanded suite of artificial intelligence (AI) offerings incorporating the latest in generative AI for its CX solutions. These innovative solutions combine the Company's deep technology offerings, partnerships, and proprietary IP with the TTEC's front-line operational delivery excellence to provide clients with immediate AI solutions and an AI-enabled CX roadmap and strategy for the future.

"Our investments in digital CX have given TTEC a significant head start in the market. We've been using AI in our CX offerings for some time to improve our CX technology solutions and augment associate productivity when we are providing operational delivery. Recent advancements in generative AI have added a wealth of new use cases and possibilities," said Ken Tuchman, chairman and CEO of TTEC. "With our deep and practical understanding of CX technology and operations, we know what it takes to unlock the full potential of AI. Our expanded offerings are designed to provide clients with a foundational framework, strategic accelerators, and vertical specific applications."

CX Technology and Services Expertise Provides Roadmap for Success

TTEC's expanded solutions have been created based on demand from its client relationships across the Global 1000 and through the Company's AI Center of Excellence for Customer Experience. This global community of leaders from across the TTEC ecosystem includes experts from the Company's technology, analytics, consulting, IP, and vertically focused operations practices. This cross-functional team is working together to continue to develop solutions, thought leadership, guardrails, and guidance to help companies explore this exciting new AI-enabled frontier.

The latest solutions from the Center include:

Enhanced Customer Experience AI Readiness Assessment & Roadmap – a comprehensive evaluation framework for gaining insight into the necessary steps to leverage AI solutions, including regulatory considerations, to create a competitive advantage.

a comprehensive evaluation framework for gaining insight into the necessary steps to leverage AI solutions, including regulatory considerations, to create a competitive advantage. Private Large Language Model - private large language models and managed services that are trained on client's proprietary data sets to drive AI-infused engagement.

private large language models and managed services that are trained on client's proprietary data sets to drive AI-infused engagement. Voice-Based AI Engagement and Digital Channel Accelerator – a disciplined approach to integrating voice-based AI engagement and conversational messaging with intelligent routing into omnichannel customer journeys.

a disciplined approach to integrating voice-based AI engagement and conversational messaging with intelligent routing into omnichannel customer journeys. Generative AI Empowered Associate – a solution to augment associate performance through conversational knowledge bases, automated contact summaries, and AI-based real-time coaching to improve speed to proficiency, lower AHT, and increase CSAT.

– a solution to augment associate performance through conversational knowledge bases, automated contact summaries, and AI-based real-time coaching to improve speed to proficiency, lower AHT, and increase CSAT. Advanced AI Analytics – sophisticated models to harness the computing power of machine learning to improve the customer experience through micro customer segmentation and real-time customized journeys.

To learn more about TTEC's comprehensive approach to CX and AI, visit ttec.ai.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's 65,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

Investor Contact Paul Miller [email protected] 303-397-8641 Media Contact Tim Blair [email protected] 303-397-9267

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.