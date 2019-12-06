TTEC Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) ("TTEC" or the "Company") announced today the pricing of an underwritten secondary offering of 3,000,000 shares of TTEC's common stock at $36.50 per share by a selling stockholder, Kenneth D. Tuchman, Chairman and CEO of TTEC. The offering is expected to close on or about December 10, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, the selling stockholder has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable for thirty (30) days after December 5, 2019, to purchase up to 450,000 additional shares of common stock, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, from the selling stockholder. TTEC did not offer any shares of common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley & Co. are acting as joint book running managers for the offering. Cowen and Company, LLC, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are also acting as book runners, with Northland Securities, Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA), Inc. acting as co-managers.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. Investors may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 48,500 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other.

Special Note About Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to our operations, expected financial, results of operation, and other business matters that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, and projections with respect to future, and are not a guarantee of performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to TTEC's current expectations regarding the performance of its business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources, the effects of competition and the effects of future legislation or regulations and other non-historical statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and, in some cases, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors that could cause TTEC's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the sections entitled "Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (or similar captions) in TTEC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and TTEC's prospectus supplement related to the offering, filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in TTEC's periodic reports or other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and TTEC undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any guidance or other forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

