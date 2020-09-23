TTEC in EMEA sweeps the board, winning awards for Best Contact Centre, Most Effective Employee Engagement, and Employee Empowerment

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Wins demonstrate how employee experience drives CX excellence

TTEC was named "Best Contact Centre" and "Best Employee Empowerment" by the European Customer Centricity Awards

TTEC also won the top prize at the UK National Contact Centre Awards in the "Effective Employee Engagement Programme" category

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, has won several awards at this years' European Customer Centricity and UK National Contact Centre award ceremonies, both of which took place earlier this week.

At the European Customer Centricity Awards, TTEC won "Best Contact Centre", for its network of contact centres across EMEA and "Best Employee Empowerment" for its employee engagement programme, CultureCX. TTEC in EMEA was also highly commended for its "Business Change/Transformation" for its Culture CX employee engagement initiative and named runner up for its "Best Crisis Strategy and Management" for its management of staff and business continuity efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the UK National Contact Centre Awards, TTEC in EMEA won gold for "Most Effective Employee Engagement Programme" for their CultureCX initiative. TTEC in EMEA were also named finalists for "Best Team Leader" for their Belfast Service Delivery Team Leader, Lisett Nunez and "Best Business Improvement Team" for their employee engagement initiative, Culture CX, which has transformed their contact centres across EMEA.

Iain Banks, Group Vice President at TTEC commented; "Our CultureCX employee engagement initiative is designed to deliver the best customer experience possible. Being recognised by these awards for the innovative and inspirational approach TTEC has taken to delivering effortless experiences in EMEA, proving demonstrable results and putting customers at the heart of everything we do, is truly an honour."

TTEC EMEA has a network of contact centre and back office operations in Sofia and Plovdiv in Bulgaria, Krakow, Athens, Belfast, Dublin and most recently has opened a new contact centre in Leeds.

