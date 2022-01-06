TTEC Mandate Manager Empowers Employers to Meet COVID Vaccine Mandate Compliance Requirements

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global digital Customer and Employee Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced the availability of Mandate Manager, an integrated digital solution created to help organizations meet COVID vaccination requirements. The turnkey case management solution enables employers to meet U.S. Federal compliance requirements while ensuring employee health, safety, and confidentiality.

"Improving the employee experience by bringing humanity to business is a core tenet of Mandate Manager," said Paul Ignasinski, senior vice president of TTEC Global Solutions & Value Engineering. "The solution provides a holistic and streamlined approach to a complex process, which can otherwise be challenging for organizations to manage and report on regulatory compliance."

Mandate Manager, available now, can be fully deployed within just two weeks with one-click employee database uploads and a shareable form that allows employees to confidentially submit attestation forms. The system can track exemptions, vaccination status, and weekly test results to manage and report on compliance. Depending on status, the solution generates reminders and prompts to ensure employees stay on track with their vaccines and testing schedule.

The solution allows organizations to track the status across the enterprise for regulatory reporting with state, federal, and local agencies. The underlying platform is cloud-based, HIPAA compliant, FedRAMP authorized, and HITRUST certified to ensure reliability, scalability, confidentiality, and security.

The Mandate Manager is designed specifically to help organizations quickly and effectively meet the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency temporary standard (ETS), which was issued on November 4, 2021.

The ETS was developed to protect more than 84 million employees from acquiring COVID-19 at their workplace, and it requires employers with 100 employees or more to develop, implement, and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy and/or regular testing protocol. The mandate also requires employees to provide prompt notice of a positive COVID test, which would require removal from the workplace and a quarantine period. Any unvaccinated employees must test weekly and wear face coverings.

In addition, the mandate requires employers to offer workers paid time off to get vaccinated and to allow for paid leave to recover from any side effects.

