TTEC Named #7 on Virtual Vocations' Top 25 Employer Partners for Remote Work in 2021

DENVER, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced it has ranked 7th on Virtual Vocations' annual list of Top 25 Employer Partners for Remote Work in 2021 , up from #13 last year.

TTEC led the CX marketplace amid the disruptions of COVID-19 by shifting much of its global CX workforce to remote work on its Humanify® Cloud @home platform. TTEC enabled over 100K users to work-from-home in 2020 with secure, cloud-based technology, outstanding employee experiences, and a suite of CX solutions that promoted resiliency and remote work success. In addition, TTEC provided over 20,000 new work-from-home customer service jobs to workers globally since last March.

"The ranking highlights TTEC's commitment to providing remote opportunities to candidates during this pandemic and going forward," said Colleen Ritchie, senior vice president of operations at TTEC. "As businesses worldwide adapted to remote work, we leveraged over a decade of experience and succeeded in pivoting many clients to a remote model that kept workers safer and helped to bring about great customer experiences during this tumultuous time. Jumping from #13 to #7 reflects our continuing commitment to help clients maintain business continuity and set them up for future success in a remote environment. We are honored by the recognition from Virtual Vocations and we look forward to leading remote hiring in years to come."

TTEC qualified for this ranking as a vetted Employer Partner, actively posting verified job openings for multiple roles including customer service, business development, and IT to Virtual Vocations' job board. Employers do not nominate themselves, and rankings are based on data pertaining to the number of remote jobs sourced and submitted from each employer over the course of the past year.

"As more companies transitioned to virtual work models or expanded remote hiring strategies amid the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 also brought 96 new businesses and organizations to our Employer Partner program," said Virtual Vocations CEO Laura Spawn. "We are proud to partner with these employers and help them reach qualified, experienced applicants suited for their remote job openings."

To learn more about TTEC's available positions, visit www.ttec.com/careers.

Additional resources:

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience-as-a-Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step along the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 61,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at https://www.ttec.com/.

About Virtual Vocations:

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than two million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database that houses more than 40,000 current, hand-screened remote job openings at any given time, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive e-courses and downloadable content, and resumé writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

contact

Liesl Perez

[email protected]

+1.303.551.1417

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ttec.com

