TTEC Named a Top 100 Company to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2020

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced that it has been ranked 13th on FlexJobs' annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2020.

TTEC offers remote customer sales and support opportunities through its Humanify @home offering (https://www.ttec.com/humanify-at-home). The company also provides remote opportunities through TTEC Digital including roles in information technology, consulting and digital analytics.

"We are honored to be recognized for the sixth year in a row by FlexJobs as a leader in providing remote opportunities as we understand the need to meet talent where they are," said Colleen Ritchie, senior vice president of operations, TTEC. "By offering these remote opportunities through Humanify @home and TTEC Digital, TTEC hires candidates including veterans transitioning back to civilian life, displaced workers, students and parents. We can also recruit and hire those with unique skillsets like data scientists and industry experts. These individuals benefit from a flexible work schedule and appreciate the professional development and career advancement opportunities available from a global leader in customer experience."

The list is based on an analysis of over 54,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. A "remote job" is defined as a professional-level job that allows the worker to work from home either entirely or part time. Remote jobs are also known as telecommuting jobs, virtual jobs and work-from-home jobs.

"The most notable change we've seen over the past year is not so much the growth in the sheer volume of remote job listings, but the growth in the variety of remote job titles these companies are seeking to hire," said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "Companies are expanding the range of professional positions they're allowing to work from home."

Available in the U.S. and Canada, TTEC's Humanify @home solution combines the same quality management, security and operational excellence of TTEC's onsite customer engagement center associates with the flexibility and cost-structure of a variable business model for clients. This enables TTEC to partner with clients to quickly scale CX programs as they grow or expand to meet seasonal demands.

View the complete FlexJobs list here: https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/100-top-companies-with-remote-jobs-2020/

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions. The Company's TTEC Digital business provides insight-driven, outcome-based and AI-enabled omnichannel cloud platforms and CX consulting solutions and its TTEC Engage business delivers operational excellence through customer care, acquisition, retention, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 48,500 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

About FlexJobs:

FlexJobs is a premium online job service for professionals seeking flexible work, specializing in full-time and part-time remote jobs, employee and freelance jobs, and on-site jobs with flexible, part-time, and alternative schedules. Since its start in 2007, FlexJobs has helped more than 4 million people in their job searches and has created the largest vetted database of legitimate flexible job opportunities in over 50 career categories. In addition, FlexJobs provides robust career support, including curated expert resources and career coaching services, to partner with job seekers in all phases of their journey. A trusted source in the media, FlexJobs has been cited in top national outlets such as CNN, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CNBC, Forbes, and many others. FlexJobs' Founder & CEO Sara Sutton has also launched two additional partner sites, Remote.co and 1 Million for Work Flexibility , to help provide education and awareness about the viability and benefits of flexible work. Sutton is the creator of The TRaD* Works Forum (*Telecommuting, Remote, & Distributed) , dedicated to helping companies leverage the benefits of telecommuting, remote and distributed teams.

