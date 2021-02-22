TTEC Named by Forbes Magazine as One of America's Best Large Employers of 2021

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, announced it was named as one of America's Best Employers of 2021 by Forbes magazine. In addition to being named as a top 500 employers in America, TTEC is also extremely proud to be ranked as one of the:

Best Employers for Veterans

Best Employers for New Grads

Best Employers for Women

Best Employers for Diversity

Based on anonymous employee surveys completed by over 50,000 people, TTEC made the list of America's best large-sized employers by scoring favorably on work-related topics including working conditions, salary, development potential, and company image.

Ken Tuchman, founder, CEO, and chairman of TTEC credits the recognition to TTEC's focus on the employee experience. "Being named a top employer in America by Forbes is truly an honor. From the very beginning, we've known that our most valuable asset is our employees. We've invested heavily in creating an environment where our people feel engaged, empowered, and inspired by their work. It is very simple. Happy employees make happy customers. And happy customers translate into increased shareholder value for our clients and TTEC."

Tuchman continues, "Working on the front lines of digital customer experience, we are passionate about our mission of infusing humanity into technology. Whether it is our brand ambassadors, our CX strategists, technologists, or engineers, our people are a key driver of our success, and we are truly grateful for all of their contributions."

TTEC's recognition as one of America's Best Large Employers is a direct result of its focus on the employee experience (EX) in a digitally-enabled, virtual work environment. TTEC's EX is supported by its proprietary Humanify @home platform, which recently won the CCW Disruptive Technology of the Year award for RealPlay, an AI-enabled learning and performance module.

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's nearly 56,200 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit https://www.ttec.com/.

