TTEC named to Computrabajo's Best Workplaces in Mexico list for 6th straight year

DENVER, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, today announced it has been recognized by Computrabajo and placed on its Best Workplaces 2024 list.

This marks the sixth consecutive year TTEC has been named to the Computrabajo list.

"We strive to provide an inclusive, welcoming, and vibrant workplace culture for TTEC employees and we're proud to once again be named a Best Workplace in Mexico," said Boris Espinel, TTEC's senior vice president for LATAM. "Our employees are at the heart of what we do and we're committed to empowering them with best-in-class training, cutting-edge technology, and career advancement opportunities."

Computrabajo is the leading employment website in Latin America. It names top employers based on reviews submitted by current and past employees. TTEC was recognized as a Best Workplace among more than 41,000 companies that accumulated more than 100 evaluations each.

For more information about job opportunities in Mexico, visit: https://www.ttecjobs.com.

