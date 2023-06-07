TTEC named to Forbes list of America's Best Employers for New Grads 2023

DENVER, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), a leading global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX solutions, today announced the Company has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for New Grads 2023.

"This recognition as one of America's Best Employers for New Grads 2023 validates the work we do to empower our employees early in their career to set them up for success," said Shelly Swanback, president, TTEC. "Creating an aspirational employee experience for the next generation of high-potential talent is essential to TTEC's future. Our goal is to build a company and culture where top performers want to grow their careers."

TTEC's talent strategy emphasizes internal mobility and development, with more than two-thirds of all leadership roles filled from within. Through TTEC Talent, the company's rich internal professional development platform, employees can customize their career path and access nearly 13,000 courses to help them pursue their career goals.

New graduates joining the Company also have access to the Early Career Affinity Group, created for TTEC employees that are just starting their careers. The program enables this group of colleagues to stay connected with their peers and get support through shared experiences.

The list of America's Best Employers for New Grads 2023 was selected based on surveys from more than 28,000 U.S. professionals with less than 10 years of work experience at companies with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate the likelihood that they would recommend their employer to family and friends. They also assessed their employers according to the following: Atmosphere & Development, Diversity, Image, Salary & Wage, Working Conditions, and Workplace.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's 65,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

