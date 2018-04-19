TTEC Named to IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 List of World's Best Service Providers

"TTEC is honored to once again be recognized by the IAOP as a top global outsourcing service provider," said Marty DeGhetto, Chief Operations Officer, TTEC. "We are proud to be a strategic client partner in the design, implementation and delivery of digital customer experience transformation to hundreds of companies around the world."

The 2018 Global Outsourcing 100 and The World's Best Outsourcing Advisors recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. These lists are based on applications received, with judging using a rigorous scoring methodology inclusive of an independent review by IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. The full 2018 Global Outsourcing 100 list can be found at https://www.iaop.org/FORTUNE.

TTEC received special recognition as a Top Company in the following categories:

Programs for Innovation

Programs for Social Corporate Responsibility

"The Global Outsourcing 100 and World's Best Advisors lists showcase the best of the best in the outsourcing industry," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "We are proud to recognize TTEC for being among the highest rated companies in programs for innovation and corporate social responsibility."

For more information about TTEC's care services and company innovation, visit www.ttec.com/care.

About TTEC (formerly TeleTech):

TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global technology and services provider focused exclusively on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 56,000 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

