TTEC Named to the Best Company for Diversity 2019 List by Comparably

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced it has been named to the Best Company for Diversity 2019 list by Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site.

Winning companies are based solely on how satisfied diverse employees based on ethnicity rank their workplaces, using questions based on a variety of workplace culture questions ranging from work environment to compensation to leadership. Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com from November 19, 2018 through November 19, 2019. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 50,000 U.S. companies within the 12-month period.

"As a Latina, I'm proud that our employees recognize our commitment to foster and grow a diverse and inclusive culture where we celebrate our different perspectives and backgrounds," said Judith Almendra Rodriguez, Vice President, Global Human Capital, Engagement and Talent Acquisition. "As a global organization that manages millions of interactions with people in a year, we at TTEC believe that diversity is one of our greatest strengths. When everyone has the opportunity to contribute and take their career to the next level, we are able to deliver amazing experiences to clients, customers and employees alike."

"Employers who create workplaces that inspire, encourage and support all diverse voices and contributions are critical to business growth, creativity and innovation," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Our annual Best Companies for Diversity list highlights organizations that diverse employees have collectively given top marks on in important core culture metrics, including compensation, leadership, and career opportunities."

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions. The Company's TTEC Digital business provides insight-driven, outcome-based and AI-enabled omnichannel cloud platforms and CX consulting solutions and its TTEC Engage business delivers operational excellence through customer care, acquisition, retention, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 48,500 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

About Comparably:

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding. Employees can see how much they should be paid, rate their companies, and find their dream jobs through comprehensive and structured company data based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, department, location, education, and company size. With 10 million ratings on 50,000 U.S. companies since its 2016 launch, Comparably has become one of the most trusted third party sites for workplace culture and a fast growing SaaS solution for employer branding.

