TTEC Named to the Best of Global Outsourcing 100 by IAOP, Recognized for Innovation and Producing Significant Value for Customers

DENVER, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions, has recently been named to the Best of the Global Outsourcing Top 100 by the IAOP®.

"We are honored to be named to the Best of the Global 100 based on our achievements over the past 10 years including growth, delivery excellence, customer references, innovation and corporate social responsibility," said Marty DeGhetto, Executive Vice President - TTEC Engage, TTEC. "As a strategic partner to clients worldwide, we're proud to be recognized for our innovation in programs which are delivering value for our clients by driving their CX transformation and ushering them into the age of automation."

TTEC received special recognition in the following categories:

Top Innovation - achieved the highest scores in this category in at least one year as demonstrated through specific programs and resulting outcomes that produce new forms of value for customers

As the global, standard-setting association and advocate for outsourcing professionals and the organizations they support, IAOP annually produces 'The Annual Global Outsourcing 100 (GO100)' which recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers. In celebration of 10 years showcasing the world's top outsourcing service providers and advisors, IAOP has developed the 'Best of The GO100' program which features companies that have led the development of the industry, as reflected in their place on the past GO100 lists.

"The Global Outsourcing 100 and World's Best Advisors showcases the dedication, expertise and sheer hard work of the best of the best in the outsourcing industry," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "I congratulate TTEC for being recognized on IAOP's 2019 Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 as they are, year-after-year, among the highest-rated companies in our program."

Learn more about TTEC's customer experience services, including perspectives on the customer experience metrics that matter here: www.ttec.com/resources/guides/how-to-extract-the-top-3-contact-center-cx-metrics-that-matter.

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions. The Company's TTEC Digital business provides insight-driven, outcome-based and AI-enabled omnichannel cloud platforms and CX consulting solutions and its TTEC Engage business delivers operational excellence through customer care, acquisition, retention, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 49,300 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

