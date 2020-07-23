TTEC Named to Top 25 List of Best Companies for Professional Development by Comparably

DENVER, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced it has been named #21 on the Best Company for Professional Development 2020 list by Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site.

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period from June 30, 2019 through June 30, 2020. To qualify, large companies must have met a minimum of 75 employee participants. Additional weight was given to CEOs and companies with more employee participation, for statistical significance. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies large and small.

"In today's high-speed, rapidly changing world, helping our employees build great careers has never been more important," said Michael Wellman, Chief People Officer. "Creating an environment that promotes a culture of learning is one of the most powerful ways to engage our teams and empower them to make the most of their talents, excel in their roles and ultimately strengthen our company."

TTEC has made significant investments over the past year to build a best-in-class learning platform and created a wealth of programs and opportunities focused on employee skills and expertise, manager development and team effectiveness, with particular attention paid to those who have had to shift to a remote working environment. The company is rolling out even more programs this year to help develop the capabilities needed to grow the talent within our organization.

"When employers show that they care about their team's growth opportunities, individuals become more engaged and willing to give more to their jobs," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Our annual Best Companies for Professional Development list shines a light on the greatest places to grow your career, according to those who know best -- employees."

To learn more about TTEC and available positions, visit www.ttec.com/careers

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's nearly 50,000 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit https://www.ttec.com/

About Comparably:

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

