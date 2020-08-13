TTEC Names Cloud CX Technology Innovator Sean Erickson as Global Head of TTEC Engage

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands is delighted to welcome back Sean Erickson to the TTEC family as the new Global Head of Operations for TTEC Engage, which delivers customer engagement solutions at enterprise scale. As previously announced, Martin DeGhetto, a legend in the CX industry and a pivotal member of TTEC's executive team since 2009, will retire in November.

Reporting to Ken Tuchman, TTEC's Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Erickson will lead over 40K employees to deliver the contact center of the future, today. Over his 30+ year career in the CX industry, which has spanned the globe, Mr. Erickson has led exciting cloud technology innovation in the contact center industry, building one of the first cloud contact center platforms. Most recently, he was the Managing Director at the Eventus Group with responsibilities for CX @home solutions, President and CEO of One Touch Video Chat, and was also VP of the Consumer Solution Center at Dell. Returning to TTEC, where he led North American operations in the early 2000s, he brings deep domain expertise along with a strong background in SaaS technologies, video chat, analytics, and consulting.

"Sean has repeatedly demonstrated throughout his career how extraordinary results can be achieved from combining talented and motivated teams with breakthrough technologies," said Ken Tuchman. "I believe that nothing exemplifies the power of this combination better than our Engage operations and Digital Humanifytm Cloud platform."

Reflecting on his decision to return to TTEC, Mr. Erickson stated, "The strength and potential of TTEC's CXaaS platform powered by a culture of innovation across 40K+ passionate and dedicated brand ambassadors are an unbeatable combination in today's experience economy. TTEC has proven to be an industry leader in the pivot to a fully virtualized environment that redefines CX today and in the future."

Marty Deghetto will retire from TTEC on November 2, 2020. On behalf of the employees at TTEC and himself, Ken Tuchman stated, "As we begin this new phase in the evolution of our TTEC family and our Engage platform, I want to take a moment to thank Marty for his many years of service and the important and noteworthy impact he has had on our company, clients and people. I'm beyond grateful for his contributions, proud of his accomplishments, and look forward to maintaining a lifelong friendship with him. Although he will be sorely missed, we salute his extraordinary career and wish him all the best as he begins his retirement."

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the company's 51,700 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit https://www.ttec.com/

