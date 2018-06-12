TTEC Opens its Las Vegas Center and Innovation Lab to Customer Contact Week (CCW) Attendees

In 2017, TTEC won the CCW Excellence Award for Best Training and Development Program. The CCW Excellence Awards honor, recognize and promote individuals and teams who have made a commitment to driving superior contact center and CX performance.

Expanding on the company's participation in CCW, TTEC is offering site tours of the company's CX Innovation Lab to a select few from the CCW audience on Friday, June 22. Tours will feature demonstrations of technology platforms such as:

AI and Automation

Learning and Performance

Omnichannel

Service to Sales+

Analytics

"As the world continues to grow increasingly more digital and hyper-connected, consumers expect seamless experiences delivered on their terms," said Judi Hand, Chief Revenue Officer, TTEC. "Our CX Innovation Lab provides an interactive forum to demonstrate how TTEC's strategic consulting and technology innovation create a framework for driving customer experiences that balance the ease of automation with the empathy of a human touch to build deeper customer engagement."

Hand will be leading attendees through a showcase of the company's Humanify™ Customer Engagement as a Service offering during the tour. The CX Innovation Lab provides customer experience innovators an opportunity to test, explore and understand new technologies. To join the tour, please visit www.ttec.com/events/ccw-vegas

About TTEC:

TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services provider focused exclusively on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 50,500 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

