TTEC publishes second annual Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

DENVER, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, released the company's second annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

"For over 40 years, TTEC has been bringing humanity to business and I'm proud of the work being done at all levels to support our ongoing commitment to ESG priorities," said Ken Tuchman, chairman and CEO of TTEC. "Our values-driven approach to ESG enhances our position as an employer, provider, and investment of choice."

The 2022 ESG Report demonstrates the company's progress, which includes investments in our employees and in the communities where we live and work, as well as our commitment to clients and investors to build a future that is diverse, inclusive, equitable, safe, ethical, resilient, and sustainable.

In 2022, TTEC:

Earned recognition by Forbes as a Best Employer for Veterans, Best Employer for Diversity, and one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies;

Achieved total greenhouse gas reduction of 130 metric tons;

Recycled 42 tons of material globally.

Programs including the company's employee-driven TTEC Foundation, Diversity Council, and an array of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) activate a culture of inclusion and community activism around the world.

"The alignment of our ESG commitment with the company's core values resonates with my colleagues around the globe. We will continue to ensure TTEC's dedication to ESG brings out the very best in all of us," said Tuchman.

The complete 2022 ESG Report is available on the TTEC website at https://www.ttec.com/esg. If you have questions about our ESG initiatives, please reach us at [email protected].

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's nearly 69,400 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

Investor Contact Media Contact Paul Miller Tim Blair [email protected] [email protected] 303-397-8641 303-397-9267

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.