TTEC Ranked Among the Best Employers by Comparably

DENVER, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovator for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced today that Comparably, the leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site, has ranked it #11 on its list of 2021 Best Operations Teams.

The award measures sentiment ratings provided by employees in TTEC's operations departments who anonymously rated TTEC over the past year. Ratings were measured in nearly 20 different workplace categories including compensation, leadership, co-workers, work-life balance, professional development opportunities, and perks and benefits. Further, all ratings were given amid the COVID-19 pandemic. TTEC prioritized its employees shift to work-from-home during the coronavirus, and we look forward to plans for some employees to return to on-site in the coming months.

"We are thrilled to be named to the 2021 Best Operations Department list by Comparably," said Sean Erickson, global head of TTEC Engage. "As the sentiment ratings were gathered during the pandemic, we are especially proud to be recognized for our commitment to our thousands of employees working at home and under these uncertain times. Through 2021 we will continue to support our clients with top-performing service and recruit new employees to excel in their career while also offering a healthy work-life balance."

Further, this recognition adds to TTEC's list of awards for employee and customer service including named #7 on Virtual Vocations' Top 25 Employer Partners for Remote Work in 2021, named by Forbes Magazine as one of America's Best Large Employers of 2021, and named second on FlexJobs' Top 100 Company to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2021.

"Employers who create operations departments that inspire, encourage and support all employee voices and contributions advance business growth, revenue, creativity and innovation," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Our annual Best Operations Departments list highlights organizations that are committed to employees."

To learn more about TTEC and available positions, visit www.ttec.com/careers.

Additional Resources:

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience-as-a-Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step along the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 61,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at https://www.ttec.com/.

About Comparably:

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can access salary data and anonymously rate their workplaces in nearly 20 different culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings from employees across 60,000 North American companies. It has become one of the most used SaaS solutions for employer branding and one of the most trusted third party sites for salary and workplace culture data. For highly-cited workplace culture and compensation studies, including Comparably's annual Workplace Culture Awards: www.comparably.com/news.

Elizabeth Glagowski

[email protected]

203-357-5179

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ttec.com

