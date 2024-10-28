TTEC Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's 2024 CXM Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for the Americas for the Fourth Consecutive Year

The company also named a Major Contender in APAC, EMEA regions for third year in a row

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, today announced its recognition as a Leader in Everest Group's 2024 Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for the Americas. TTEC was also ranked as a Major Contender in Everest's assessments for the EMEA and APAC regions. These recognitions highlight TTEC's global commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI-enhanced CX solutions that drive transformation and innovation for clients worldwide.

"Delivering exceptional customer experiences today is complex and businesses need partners who can ensure both quality and value," commented TTEC Chief Marketing Officer Nick Cerise. "We're thrilled that TTEC has earned its position as a Leader in the Americas due to our robust digital CX capabilities, extensive delivery footprint, and strategic partnerships with major technology providers such as Genesys, AWS, Microsoft, and Google. We're also honored that Everest has recognized the transformational nature of our portfolio of CX solutions and our ability to help clients achieve the business outcomes that matter most - increased revenue, profitability and customer loyalty."

TTEC delivers cutting-edge AI-enhanced CX solutions that drive transformation and innovation for clients worldwide. Post this

According to Everest Group's Americas report, TTEC's adoption of generative AI, conversational messaging, and omnichannel solutions positions it at the forefront of CX innovation. The company's AI-powered tools, including RealSkill simulated training and LetMeKnow generative AI, were noted for improving employee engagement and accelerating customer outcomes.

"TTEC holds a leading position in the Americas market, leveraging its workforce of over 50,000 agents and advanced AI-driven and digital tools," said David Rickard, Partner at Everest Group. "TTEC has expanded its global delivery network with new centers across onshore, nearshore, and offshore locations, while launching innovative engagement models, such as SandCastleCX for pre-sales engagement and SurroundCX for managed services, to enhance client satisfaction and operational efficiency. Partnering with hyperscalers, TTEC offers comprehensive CXM solutions, including consulting, implementation, managed services, revenue generation, and tech support. This has helped identify TTEC as a Leader in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) Americas – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."

In addition to the Americas assessment, Everest has also recognized TTEC as a Major Contender in the EMEA and APAC regions, a position they have held since 2021. According to the report, Major Contender status reflects TTEC's strong market impact, vision, and capability through its innovative approach to CXM by leveraging AI and automation to enhance customer interactions. TTEC's expanded global footprint in new geographies including Colombia, Egypt, Malaysia, South Africa and Rwanda combined with its ability to deliver cost-effective and scalable solutions, has been central to its success.

These recognitions from Everest Group reinforce TTEC's position as a trusted global partner in CXM, driven by its focus on innovation, digital transformation, and AI-powered solutions. As TTEC continues to expand its global reach and enhance its CX capabilities, the company remains committed to helping clients across industries achieve meaningful business outcomes and build lasting customer relationships in an increasingly complex, digital-first world.

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The Company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's approximately 54,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

CONTACT: Meredith Matthews, [email protected]

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.