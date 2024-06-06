TTEC Recognized as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

The results underscore TTEC's exceptional delivery of trust and safety solutions

DENVER, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, is proud to announce its recognition as both a Major Contender and a Star Performer in Everest Group's Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. This prestigious acknowledgment underscores TTEC's dedication to delivering cutting-edge trust and safety solutions and its exceptional performance in the industry.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment is a trusted benchmark for evaluating service provider capabilities and market success. TTEC's recognition as both a Major Contender and a Star Performer highlights its significant market impact, vision and capability, and the ability to consistently deliver outstanding services to clients in the trust and safety domain.

"We are honored to be recognized as both a Major Contender and a Star Performer in Everest Group's Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024," said Shelly Swanback, President and CEO of TTEC. "This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help our clients build trust, enhance safety, and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

TTEC's Trust and Safety Services empower organizations to navigate the complexities of today's digital landscape. Through advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, TTEC enables clients to build robust trust and safety frameworks, mitigate risks, and safeguard their customers' interests. More information about TTEC's Trust and Safety Services can be found here.

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged by Everest Group for our commitment to excellence in trust and safety services," said Judi Hand, Chief Revenue Officer at TTEC. "This recognition further motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible, driving meaningful impact for our clients globally."

As businesses increasingly prioritize trust and safety in their operations, TTEC remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions that empower organizations to thrive in the digital era. These two case studies exemplify TTEC's track record of delivering tangible results for clients, showcasing our ability to combat banking fraud and recover defrauded accounts.

For more information about TTEC's Trust and Safety Services and its recognition in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment, please visit Everest Group Reports - View (everestgrp.com).

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEK) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The company's over 60,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

