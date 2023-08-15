TTEC recognized as one of the Best Companies for Career Growth 2023 by Comparably

Ranking based on professional development opportunities within the Company

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, announced today that it was recognized as one of the Best Companies for Career Growth 2023 by Comparably.

TTEC was ranked as one of the top 100 companies, based on 15 million ratings from employees at more than 70,000 companies who anonymously rated their professional development opportunities on Comparably.com.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of the Best Companies for Career Growth, validating our company culture that accelerates professional development," said Laura Butler, chief people officer at TTEC. "Thanks to our award-winning employee experience and growth opportunities, TTEC has become an ideal landing spot for talented professionals who want to advance their careers."

TTEC employees have access to several internal resources to encourage ongoing training and professional development. More than two-thirds of TTEC's leadership roles are filled from within the company.

This is the second time this year TTEC has been recognized for its commitment to career growth. The company was also named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for New Grads 2023.

Comparably's 6th annual Best Companies for Career Growth list is derived from anonymous employee ratings on Comparably.com over a 12-month period (May 2022 through May 2023). To qualify, a minimum of 75 employees must have participated, with additional weight given to companies with more participation from their employee base relative to their company size. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required.

