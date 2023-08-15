TTEC recognized as one of the Best Companies for Career Growth 2023 by Comparably

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

15 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

Ranking based on professional development opportunities within the Company

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, announced today that it was recognized as one of the Best Companies for Career Growth 2023 by Comparably.

TTEC was ranked as one of the top 100 companies, based on 15 million ratings from employees at more than 70,000 companies who anonymously rated their professional development opportunities on Comparably.com.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of the Best Companies for Career Growth, validating our company culture that accelerates professional development," said Laura Butler, chief people officer at TTEC. "Thanks to our award-winning employee experience and growth opportunities, TTEC has become an ideal landing spot for talented professionals who want to advance their careers." 

TTEC employees have access to several internal resources to encourage ongoing training and professional development. More than two-thirds of TTEC's leadership roles are filled from within the company.

This is the second time this year TTEC has been recognized for its commitment to career growth. The company was also named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for New Grads 2023.

Comparably's 6th annual Best Companies for Career Growth list is derived from anonymous employee ratings on Comparably.com over a 12-month period (May 2022 through May 2023). To qualify, a minimum of 75 employees must have participated, with additional weight given to companies with more participation from their employee base relative to their company size. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required.

To learn more about TTEC and its available positions, please visit: ttecjobs.com.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's 63,900 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com

Investor Contact
Paul Miller
[email protected]
303-397-8641 

Media Contact
Tim Blair
[email protected]
303-397-9267

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

