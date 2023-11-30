TTEC recognized as one of the World's Top Companies for Women 2023 by Forbes

Company named to Forbes list for third consecutive year

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, today announced that it was recognized on the Forbes list of the World's Top Companies for Women 2023.

This is the third year in a row that TTEC has been named as a top company for women by Forbes. The Forbes list includes 400 companies that were selected through a survey of 70,000 women working for multinational corporations across 37 countries.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a top employer for women once again," said Shelly Swanback, President of TTEC. "At TTEC, we foster an environment where women from across the globe feel empowered to bring their whole selves to work, enabled by innovative programs, a supportive culture, and inspiring leadership. This commitment to inclusivity was one of the key reasons I joined TTEC and has made it a destination for women seeking impactful work with meaningful career growth opportunities."

Women represent a growing percentage of TTEC's total employee base, from leadership roles through the executive committee and board of directors. More than half of TTEC's management positions are filled with female employees. Additionally, TTEC maintains a dedicated Women in Leadership employee resource group, fostering a global community of women and allies connected through mentorship, educational programs, networking, and advocacy.

TTEC was also named to the Forbes lists for America's Best Large Employers 2023, Best Employers for Diversity 2023, and America's Best Employers for New Grads 2023. Additionally, the company was recognized this year as one of the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Philippines 2023.

