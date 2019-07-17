TTEC Recognized for Use of AI, Machine Learning and Digital Innovation in Learning and Development, Earns LearningElite Silver Award

DENVER, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions, has recently been recognized by Chief Learning Officer magazine as a 2019 LearningElite Silver Award winner.

The LearningElite Awards program from Chief Learning Officer magazine, a publication of Human Capital Media, honors the best organizations for learning and development. This robust, peer-reviewed ranking and benchmarking program recognizes those organizations that employ exemplary workforce development strategies that deliver significant business results. Special emphasis was placed this year on how these learning teams are helping their organizations adapt to and prepare for change. Winners were recently announced during the ninth annual LearningElite Awards program at the CLO Symposium conference.

"TTEC is honored to be recognized as an elite learning organization and appreciates this award from Chief Learning Officer," said Steve Pollema, Executive Vice President, TTEC Digital. "As we design and deliver interactive employee training and development programs for both our own employees and as part of the services we provide to our clients, we're continuously innovating our approach. By incorporating AI, machine learning and digital innovation alongside our proven training methodologies, we're driving learner success and delivering ongoing business value."

TTEC is dedicated to supporting a high-performing workforce through its leadership program and has designed an innovative, technology-driven learning environment to drive engagement. The company's current leadership program is a collection of interactive and structured career development plans supported by recommended learning content for the development of essential competency areas. The program includes a socially powered and gamified learning environment allowing employees to collaborate, compete, and rate content.

Program judges stated, "TTEC is doing a lot of things well and has demonstrated the importance of being willing to overhaul techniques and make needed changes." They also noted the company's "innovation underpinning the organizational development strategy: AI, machine learning and digital innovation." The company was previously recognized in late 2018 for three additional awards as part of Chief Learning Officer's Learning in Practice awards program.

In addition to its internal programs, TTEC provides training development resource services across a variety of customers and industries through its learning and performance practice. The company approaches program development by looking at the complete employee lifecycle and creating learning strategies which align with clients' business values. TTEC has created a repeatable and scalable process to efficiently upskill new and existing employees, ranging from frontline personnel all the way to the executive office.

For more information about TTEC's innovation in learning and development, visit www.ttec.com/resources/guides/how-the-ai-powered-customer-is-completely-changing-learning-and-development

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions. The Company's TTEC Digital business provides insight-driven, outcome-based and AI-enabled omnichannel cloud platforms and CX consulting solutions and its TTEC Engage business delivers operational excellence through customer care, acquisition, retention, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 49,300 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

About Human Capital Media (HCM)

Chief Learning Officer magazine's LearningElite program honors the best organizations for learning and development. This robust, peer-reviewed ranking and benchmarking program recognizes those organizations that employ exemplary workforce development strategies that deliver significant business results. Developed under the guidance of a group of chief learning officers and senior learning and development practitioners, the LearningElite program utilizes best practices in evaluation to rank the best organizations based upon their impact, size and industries served. A comprehensive evaluation of learning and development, the LearningElite also recognizes individual companies for their efforts in functional areas, including leadership development, use of technology, executive buy-in, and content development and delivery, among others. HCM is a publishing group dedicated to providing organizations with the tools and insights necessary for success. Brands include Chief Learning Officer, Workforce and Talent Economy. Through editorial content, events, research and awards programs, HCM is the leading voice for companies that care about their people. For more information, visit www.humancapitalmedia.com.

Investor Contact Paul Miller +1.303.397.8641 Media Contact Olivia Griner +1.303.397.8999 Address 9197 South Peoria Street Englewood, CO 80112 Contact ttec.com +1.800.835.3832

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ttec.com

