TTEC to Open New Humanify Customer Engagement Center in Oklahoma City

DENVER, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions, today announced that it will open its latest Humanify Customer Engagement Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The center opening represents up to 350 new jobs for the community.

TTEC viewed the Oklahoma City market as a prime option for providing customer experience services including customer care and selected the location in part due to its communitywide focus on education with a wealth of community colleges and technical schools such as Francis Tuttle. The company will be operating at 7725 W. Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City. Located in a techpark which has recently revitalized its campus, center employees will enjoy access to modern infrastructure, workout facilities, food court, collaborative space and other outdoor amenities.

"Oklahoma City's talented labor force provided an excellent market opportunity to create a new Humanify Customer Engagement Center," said Martin DeGhetto, Chief Operating Officer, TTEC. "We look forward to hiring individuals who are compassionate and service-minded, including those from the many military families and veterans who call Oklahoma City home."

The company anticipates creating up to 350 jobs at this center and is actively hiring Licensed Property and Casualty Claims Adjusters, as well as those interested in becoming claims adjusters, along with other key support positions. TTEC will be training associates through its College of Insurance (COI), an education-based program designed to provide individuals with the knowledge and resources necessary to attain an insurance license. The program was created as an opportunity to build the labor force and support associates looking to move forward in their careers and earn more money in their fields. While the process to receive an insurance license can cost up to $5000 in some locations, TTEC will be providing the COI program and all additional requirements at no cost to participants in Oklahoma City.

TTEC's expansion to Oklahoma City is the result of a collaborative effort by the Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City, Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, City of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Department of Commerce, and Oklahoma Works.

"We are proud that another technology and services company has chosen Oklahoma for its latest operation," said Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development. "Our business climate, skilled workforce, workforce training and collaborative environment continue to make an impact on companies looking to expand. We appreciate TTEC for choosing Oklahoma and look forward to seeing the company succeed in our state."

"We are very excited to welcome TTEC to Oklahoma City," Roy H. Williams, president and CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber said. "They are recognized as a leader in their industry and the outstanding talent pool we have in Oklahoma City was a big factor in their decision to expand here. They are a company that has a great reputation with community involvement and we are excited to watch them grow in Oklahoma City."

New Oklahoma City employees will benefit from the opportunity to support a global company, potential career advancement, competitive pay, exciting employee rewards and bonuses and an interactive work environment.

For more information about TTEC, upcoming hiring fairs and to apply to work at the new Humanify customer engagement center in Oklahoma City, please visit www.ttec.com/careers

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions. The Company's TTEC Digital business provides insight-driven, outcome-based and AI-enabled omnichannel cloud platforms and CX consulting solutions and its TTEC Engage business delivers operational excellence through customer care, acquisition, retention, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 49,300 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

