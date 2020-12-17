TTEC Unveils New Customer Experience Trends with Release of its 2021 CX Trends Report

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC released its annual report of 2021 trends in the Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) space that takes a deep dive into seven trends altering the new customer and employee landscape. COVID-19 has impacted and changed the customer experience (CX) by altering how people work and interact with each other. TTEC's 2021 CX trends include:

Trend One: Digital customer service takes the lead

Trend Two: Customer trust is paramount

Trend Three: Remote work ushers in new opportunities to better serve customers

Trend Four: Enterprises embrace automation with a human touch

Trend Five: Cybersecurity becomes a top priority

Trend Six: Redefine workplace flexibility

Trend Seven: Diversity and inclusivity become essential



In this two-part CX trends series, TTEC focuses on how COVID-19 impacted CX and the resulting anticipations for 2021, along with the impacts on employees and the projections for how businesses will reshape the employee experience.

"While COVID-19 forced many organizations into digital experiences such as work-from-home, online grocery shopping, online banking, and more, the digital customer is forcing the customer experience to evolve in 2021. The 'click to curb' experience is here to stay," said Nick Cerise, chief marketing officer at TTEC. "Now, many businesses are faced with the challenge of productivity, and that's where human-centered AI will be an imperative as businesses continue to reshape their workplaces with cloud and collaboration platforms in 2021. These platforms help deliver the flexibility that powers business continuity and fuels excellent customer experience."

In this report, TTEC also identifies five ways that businesses can prepare for the customer experience in 2021, including being consistent, nimble, realistic, effortless, and prepared. With the new digital roadmap, companies also are discovering and defining ways to integrate automation and AI into their workplace. With this digital innovation, companies must also keep cybersecurity top of mind to ensure safety and protection.

"As 2021 approaches, and we're still facing COVID-19, businesses must reimagine their practices to adapt to new customer and employee experience expectations," said Cerise. "The trends we've outlined exemplify how CX is reimagined and can help your brand achieve the performance and swiftness required to thrive in 2021 and in years to come."

