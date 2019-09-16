TTEC Wins Gold Award for Leadership Development by Brandon Hall Group

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions, today announced that the company won Gold for Best Advance in Leadership Development in Brandon Hall Group's 2019 Excellence Awards.

A prominent research and analyst firm, since 1999 Brandon Hall Group's Excellence Awards has celebrated organizations that have deployed successful programs and processes in learning, leadership, sales performance, and more. TTEC's award-winning leadership program is a collection of interactive and structured career development plans supported by recommended learning content (https://sites.ttec.com/digital-catalogue/) for the development of essential professional competency areas. It is driven by a socially powered and gamified learning environment, allowing employees to collaborate, compete, and rate content. The company utilized the SAP Litmos solution in its award-winning program.

"It's always fantastic when our employees recognize the quality of our content and the way it impacts their lives—both at work and away from the office," said Lamont Exeter, Vice President of Learning and Performance for TTEC Digital, TTEC. "Blending the employee recognition with Brandon Hall's Gold status is humbling and a testament to the top tier work within TTEC. The transition from instructor-led to interactive digital content, now heading into artificial intelligence and virtual within the workplace reflects the reality of how we live outside of it. Thank you to the all-star team who created the operations-impacting results. And thank you to our partners at SAP Litmos for the partnership and platform to help make this possible."

TTEC and its fellow Excellence Award Winners will receive recognition and honors at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference February 4 - 6, 2020, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards Program has recognized leading organizations for the past twenty-plus years for the latest trends in Human Capital Management," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The initiatives that were honored are not only innovative but fit the unique needs of the business and create truly remarkable success stories."

Learn more about TTEC's Learning and Knowledge programs here: https://www.ttec.com/learning-and-knowledge

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions. The Company's TTEC Digital business provides insight-driven, outcome-based and AI-enabled omnichannel cloud platforms and CX consulting solutions and its TTEC Engage business delivers operational excellence through customer care, acquisition, retention, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 49,300 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

