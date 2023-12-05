TTG Imaging Solutions Announces International Distributor Agreement with AccesoFarm to Expand International Reach

News provided by

TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC

05 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- TTG Imaging Solutions (TTG), a leader in nuclear medicine solutions, announced the signing of an International TTG Distributor Agreement with AccesoFarm that makes the company the exclusive international distributor for TTG in Mexico.

The partnership with AccesoFarm will enable the company to expand its service offerings substantially by including TTG's complete line of Select Certified imaging systems, comprehensive repair and maintenance, and the entire Digirad product portfolio. The augmented scope of services allows AccesoFarm to bring a new level of nuclear medicine expertise to the healthcare sector within Mexico.

The collaboration between TTG and AccesoFarm provides TTG access to a new, international market, opening new avenues for growth and enhancing the delivery of advanced medical imaging solutions to a broader patient demographic.

Matt Mastarone, President and CEO of TTG, expressed optimism about the partnership, stating, "We are proud to partner with AccesoFarm, a leading provider of cutting-edge medical equipment and service solutions in Mexico. Being able to reach the market in Mexico through such a solid partner will help both our companies bring a higher level of nuclear medicine to patients throughout Mexico."

Sergio Wolf Fraind, Director General of AccesoFarm, echoed this sentiment. "We are thrilled to become the exclusive international distributor of TTG's products and services in Mexico. TTG has an extensive range of services, and this partnership will allow us to expand our services and bring a new level of expertise to our customers."

The partnership between TTG and AccesoFarm is expected to have a positive impact on the Mexican medical imaging sector, providing medical professionals with access to the latest technology and expertise in nuclear medicine.

About TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (TTG)
TTG Imaging Solutions provides a breadth of product and service offerings with its End-to-End Solution. Through organic growth, key partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, TTG delivers solutions to a broad continuum of healthcare providers within the United States. ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified in sales, repair, refurbishment, installation, parts, and servicing of medical imaging devices. For more information, visit www.ttgimagingsolutions.com.

About AccesoFarm
AccesoFarm is a premier provider of cutting-edge medical equipment and service solutions in Mexico. With a commitment to enhancing healthcare quality, AccesoFarm supplies a wide array of specialized medical products and prides itself on unparalleled technical support and customer service. Their expertise spans various sectors in the medical field, ensuring that professionals are equipped with the latest technology and knowledge.

Media Contact:
Ava Bixler 
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673467/TTG_Logo_white_background_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC

Also from this source

TTG Imaging Solutions anuncia acuerdo de distribución internacional con AccesoFarm para ampliar su alcance internacional

TTG Imaging Solutions anuncia acuerdo de distribución internacional con AccesoFarm para ampliar su alcance internacional

TTG Imaging Solutions (TTG), líder en soluciones de medicina nuclear, anunció la firma de un Acuerdo Internacional de Distribución TTG con AccesoFarm ...
TTG Imaging Solutions Announces International Distributor Agreement with AccesoFarm to Expand International Reach

TTG Imaging Solutions Announces International Distributor Agreement with AccesoFarm to Expand International Reach

TTG Imaging Solutions (TTG), a leader in nuclear medicine solutions, announced the signing of an International TTG Distributor Agreement with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.