TTG Imaging Solutions Rebrands as Catalyst MedTech, Strengthening Focus on Innovation in Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TTG Imaging Solutions, a leader in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging, announced a strategic milestone with its rebranding as Catalyst MedTech. The new name reflects the company's unified vision and mission to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers and their patients.

Over the past two decades, TTG Imaging Solutions grew significantly through a series of strategic acquisitions, building a nationwide presence and expanding its technical capabilities. The executive team determined that the time was right to align these achievements under a single cohesive brand. The new name coalesces the company's diverse expertise and embodies Catalyst MedTech's forward-thinking approach.

"Our new identity as Catalyst MedTech is more than a name change—it's a statement of our mission to lead transformation in healthcare," said Martin Shirley, President and CEO. "By uniting our service lines and teams under this fresh brand, we're creating a stronger foundation to serve our customers and their patients better than ever."

Catalyst MedTech: Core Service Lines

The new Catalyst MedTech will focus on three core service lines, each designed to empower healthcare providers with innovative, high-quality solutions:

Equipment Solutions: Catalyst MedTech provides new and refurbished nuclear medicine and molecular imaging equipment to healthcare systems, hospitals, imaging centers, and physician practices. As an OEM, the company manufactures, sells, and services the Digirad brand of solid-state nuclear medicine and nuclear cardiology imaging systems. With a nationwide team of experts, the company also delivers high-quality refurbished equipment with the cost savings of preowned systems and the reliability of OEM-level performance. These approaches ensure that healthcare providers can access advanced imaging technology to enhance patient care.



Service & Maintenance: Offering industry-leading support, repair, and maintenance services primarily for nuclear and molecular imaging equipment, Catalyst MedTech operates out of parts and support centers spread throughout the United States . Thanks to this nationwide presence, the company's team of field service engineers delivers best-in-class support across the country. The company's portfolio of service support programs for OEMs is unique in the industry. Catalyst MedTech's dedication to uptime and performance ensures that imaging labs can operate efficiently and effectively.



Clinical Solutions: Through its DIS division, Catalyst MedTech delivers a variety of diagnostic imaging services, including fixed-site SPECT, PET and PETCT solutions, mobile nuclear cardiology services, and options for fixed and mobile ultrasound. Packages can include accreditation consultation, licensing support, radiopharmaceuticals, and cloud-based PACS. These unique services enable practices to offer advanced diagnostics whether or not they own equipment. Catalyst MedTech's DIS division tailors its services to each customer's needs, resulting in seamless integration and exceptional patient care.

A Vision for the Future

With its new identity and steadfast commitment to quality, Catalyst MedTech is poised to lead the future of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging by equipping healthcare providers with innovative solutions, expert support, and unmatched reliability.

"Catalyst MedTech is about more than just delivering equipment and services—we're out to make a positive difference," said Shirley. "By putting nuclear medicine in motion, we're empowering providers to transform their facilities, their practices, and their patient outcomes—and helping them advance the entire field of healthcare."

For more information about Catalyst MedTech and its services, visit www.catalystmedtech.com.

