TTG Imaging Solutions Showcases End-to-End Solution at ASTRO 2022

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (TTG) a leader in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging equipment sales and service, will showcase its end-to-end solution of products and service offerings during the American Society of Radiation Oncology 2022 Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX. TTG will be exhibiting in Booth #1566 from October 23 – 25.

TTG will be exhibiting in a recently constructed 30x30 booth at ASTRO. Visit the ASTRO Exhibit Hall to learn more about TTG's end-to-end solution, which is comprised of:

TTG Imaging Solutions – new and refurbished equipment sales, clinical applications support, parts, and nationwide service that help the marketplace extend the useful life of its valuable medical imaging, radiation oncology and treatment equipment

Cardiac Imaging Solutions – turnkey nuclear, echo, and vascular testing programs that offer physician practices and health systems the flexibility and efficiency of an outsourced model

TTG Isotopes – radiopharmaceuticals that include cardiac imaging agents, custom compounded iodine therapy, and a complete line of products used in general imaging

About TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (TTG)

Since March 2019, TTG has experienced tremendous growth through organic growth, targeted acquisitions, expanded service contracts, and key partnerships. TTG was honored in 2021 by the Pittsburgh Business Times as the fastest growing organization in the region for the $25-$100 million revenue category and again in 2022 for the $50 - $100 million category with a 6th place finish. TTG has established two centers of excellence for equipment refurbishment located in Houston, TX and Stokesdale, NC and grown their nationwide field service team to 65+ individuals. RadParts adds a third location to TTG's refurbishment and parts footprint. TTG has expanded their pharmacy presence both physically and through strategic partnerships while also expanding our footprint of clinical technologists. TTG has 260+ employees who work hard to bring a differentiated level of service to the markets we serve.

TTG Imaging Solutions provides a breadth of product and service offerings with its End-to-End Solution. TTG delivers solutions to a broad continuum of healthcare providers within the United States. ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified in sales, repair, refurbishment, installation, parts, and servicing of medical imaging devices. For more information, visit www.ttgimagingsolutions.com

SOURCE TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC