TTII Announces PLAY-SAFE 65 TRU-COLOR EPDM with an Antimicrobial Option

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Technologies International Inc. is pleased to announce the unveiling of a new infill to add to our existing line-up of high quality infill products. TTII PLAY-SAFE 65 TRU-COLOR EPDM is a highly-durable urethane color coated virgin EPDM. It's an excellent product for all synthetic turf applications including sport fields, parks, commercial and general landscaping. Add the antimicrobial option and it's perfect for eliminating pet odors in residential landscaping and dog run applications.

The tough urethane coating is designed to stand up to the pounding of cleats or grinding of shoes as well as live up to harsh weather environments like heavy rain, ice, snow and extreme temperatures. The vibrant green color adds life to synthetic turf and the 10-18 sizing easily works down into the turf fibers.

"Safety has always been first and foremost," states John B. Giraud, Managing Director of Target Technologies, "and this product continues to hold true to our environmental and personal safety outlook. We are excited to offer a value-added, competitively priced product into the market place and we are proud to be partnered up with such an honorable and quality conscious company such as Fleck Manufacturing."

From Bryan Fleck of Fleck Manufacturing, "We are thrilled to expand our exclusive distribution partnership with TTII by introducing another fantastic infill product- PLAY-SAFE 65 TRU-COLOR EPDM with Antimicrobial option. At Fleck Manufacturing, we take pride in our ability to provide high quality, market vetted infill products and look forward to years of continued innovation and incomparable service with the entire team at TTII."

For more information visit us at www.TTIIOnline.com or contact us at sales@TTIIOnline.com or 1.888.887.7373 or 604.421.3620.

A member of the QUIKRETE™ Group of Companies, Target Technologies International Inc. is a leading supplier of environmentally friendly products, services and logistics solutions to the synthetic sports turf industry.

SOURCE Target Technologies International Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ttiionline.com

