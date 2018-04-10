TTII is proud to announce T°Cool; Turf Cooling and Antimicrobial Solution

John B. Giraud, Managing Director of TTII is extremely excited with this innovation as there has been a long-time need for a product that can be used for all synthetic turf applications. John states "There has always been a concern with high temperatures emanating from turf with 90% of the heat being generated by the fibers. We now can truly say that with T°Cool, it will be as pleasant to walk and play on synthetic turf as it is to walk on natural grass on those hot summer days."

TTII's commitment to environmental stewardship continues with their offering of T°Cool to the global synthetic surfaces market place. T°Cool is environmentally friendly and can easily be sprayed on using a back-pack sprayer for smaller applications or a tote sprayer for medium-to-large applications. For your typical 80,000 square foot sportsfield, specialized equipment will bring up the infill, coat it and then groom it back down into the fibers. For convenience, pre-coated sand is also available.

Chris Tetrault, inventor of T°Cool and the owner of Tatro Inc., is pleased to announce that TTII has a worldwide comprehensive sales arrangement. "TTII is well known universally for their infills and recycling service. We wanted a company that understands the needs of the synthetic grass industries and they have proven this over the years. We are pleased and excited with the opportunity we have with them."

