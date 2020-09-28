TTR Awarded Top Leader And Work Place In Oregon

MCMINNVILLE, Ore., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTR, The Tax Research Company, is honored to announce it made the Top Workplaces list in Oregon for the fifth year in a row, taking the number 3 spot out of 42 mid-sized top companies ranging from 100-499 employees. TTR CEO Shon Holyfield also won the esteemed Leadership Award.

Over 100 professionals surveyed left 343 comments for TTR's Leadership to take to heart. TTR Professionals have stayed adaptable through the COVID-19 pandemic – most moving to working remotely, all staying productive and in high spirits. Virtual meetings are lively and allow TTR professionals to continue the "family dinner" style get togethers as teams, sometimes the goal being simply to see one another's faces.

Leaders and Management came together to create care packages for all TTR professionals with essentials such as food, high in-demand paper goods, and anything else they were in need of. This included nearly 6 weeks' worth of supplies.

TTR CEO Shon Holyfield even ordered company sweatpants and t-shirts and had those sent out so that the TTR professionals could be comfortable. TTR also provided cell phone cost reimbursements for everyone in the company.

Mr. Holyfield and his executive team got with every professional to find out what they needed at home. He had monitors, desks, and chairs delivered to their homes in many cases. He even went so far as to get high-speed internet set up for professionals that didn't have adequate internet access. He created a company holiday and encouraged professionals to take 3-day weekends as needed going forward. This was made available without judgement or fear of losing one's job.

"I get to help people. I'm trusted to do my job, and there's always support if I need help. I love that we have fun while getting things done. Most of all, I love my job because I get to work with amazingly caring and kind (and funny!) people and improve people's lives." – TTR Professional

