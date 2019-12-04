TTR Consulting Announces New Leader

MCMINNVILLE, Ore., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A few weeks ago, TTR announced the creation of an all-new service line: TTR Consulting. Today, TTR announced that Joseph Senchak is joining TTR Consulting as a Partner.

Joseph was formerly with Ernst & Young, a multinational professional services firm headquartered in London, England. Prior to working at Ernst & Young, Joseph was with Ryan, LLC, a tax services and consulting firm based in Dallas, Texas. Joseph is a Notre Dame alumni with over a decade of professional tax experience.

In his new role at TTR Consulting, Joseph will combine the expertise of TTR Consulting professionals with proven TTR products to help TTR clients get tax right.

"I love working with people to solve complex tax problems. I've always admired TTR's dedication to their clients through best in class tax products. More importantly, I admire TTR's commitment to their professionals by creating a professional working environment that has landed TTR as the #1 or #2 place to work in Oregon and Southern Washington for 5 years running. When you care of your own professionals, they in turn care for others. TTR really does improve the quality of people's lives and it starts at home with their own people. I've never seen a company, in any industry, with the level of care for their own professionals and everyone they come into contact with. I'm honored to join this team and be given the opportunity to work with TTR's clients," said Joseph Senchak, Partner of TTR Consulting.

What can TTR clients expect from TTR Consulting?

Our new services include:

taxConsulting – TTR Consulting can help with anything tax related. Nexus Studies, Tax Registrations, Voluntary Disclosures, Process Improvement, Use Tax Exposure Analysis, Tax Automation Implementations, and Tax Department Best Practices Reports are just some of the services available with TTR Consulting.

TTR Consulting can help with anything tax related. Nexus Studies, Tax Registrations, Voluntary Disclosures, Process Improvement, Use Tax Exposure Analysis, Tax Automation Implementations, and Tax Department Best Practices Reports are just some of the services available with TTR Consulting. taxRecovery - TTR Consulting quickly finds, fixes, and recovers mistakenly paid tax for the most respected companies in the world. Unlike other consulting firms, TTR Consulting has technology available to fix the underlying causes of tax overpayments.

TTR Consulting quickly finds, fixes, and recovers mistakenly paid tax for the most respected companies in the world. Unlike other consulting firms, TTR Consulting has technology available to fix the underlying causes of tax overpayments. taxAdvocacy - For over a decade, TTR Consulting has built strong working relationships with state and local governments. These relationships are built on a foundation of fairness – to both our clients and governments. The common goal is to make sure tax is paid right: never too much or too little.

For over a decade, TTR Consulting has built strong working relationships with state and local governments. These relationships are built on a foundation of fairness – to both our clients and governments. The common goal is to make sure tax is paid right: never too much or too little. taxTechnology - TTR Consulting uses TTR's Best in Class rightRates, taxAnswers, and taxMatrix to provide taxAutomation solutions that work. Connect your company's products and services to TTR's industry leading tax answers and tax rates: it's just a phone call away. TTR Consulting can help.

To learn more about TTR, please visit www.ttrus.com

About TTR

TTR, Inc. is a subscription-based website that provides tax answers, laws, and rates to over 8,000 companies including: 70% of Fortune 500 companies, 80% of the largest consulting firms, over 20 state governments, and many universities.

What makes TTR different? Our people and our care for others. Our goal is to improve people's lives. Everything we do is done with this goal in mind. That said, we know that all tax professionals share a common purpose: to get tax right. And like you, we are tax professionals and we have to get tax right. Care, improving people's lives, and getting tax right. That is what makes TTR different.

Media Contact:

Lisa Lindman, (866) 578-8193

SOURCE TTR

Related Links

www.ttrus.com

