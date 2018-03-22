TTR's Artificial Intelligence - The Future Is Here

TTR's development team designed ECMS with AI that analyzes all exemption certificates to make sure they fully comply with the laws of every state. All this is performed behind the scenes, in real time. The AI not only tells subscribers exactly what to review or fix, it protects companies from accepting certificates that are incomplete or incorrectly filled out. Users receive alerts for each certificate with possible errors, such as certificate ID numbers that don't match state IDs.

This is an industry first.

"The future is here. TTR's AI is like having a full-time exemption certificate expert behind the scenes at all times. I've never seen anything like this."

- Head of Tax, Fortune 500 Company

