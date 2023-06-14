TTV Capital Welcomes Paul Todd as New Venture Partner

Todd's expertise in financial services will help inform TTV Capital's investment strategy and portfolio company support

ATLANTA, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTV Capital , an early-stage fintech venture capital firm, today announced that Paul Todd has joined as venture partner. In this role, Todd will share valuable insights from decades of executive leadership experience in financial services with TTV Capital's portfolio companies to help them grow and scale their category-defining businesses. He will also advise the firm's partners on investment decisions. Todd will be based out of Atlanta.

Todd comes to TTV Capital after retiring last year from Global Payments, where he served as Senior EVP and CFO. Prior to Global Payments, Todd was the CFO at TSYS where he also had previously been responsible for strategy, M&A, global product and marketing. In addition, Todd's background includes time at Synovus, where he last served as President and CEO of the Synovus Financial Management (FMS) family of companies.

"I've known Paul for a long time – from his early days at Synovus and TSYS to his most recent role at Global Payments – and I've always been impressed with the knowledge and candor that he brings to the table," said Gardiner Garrard, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at TTV Capital. "We really value Paul's perspective from his years as a CFO, and we believe he has incredible insight that will benefit both our team here at TTV Capital and our founders. We're honored to welcome Paul to the firm."

Todd is the latest in a series of new hires at TTV Capital that include partners Lizzie Guynn, Laney Lewis, and Neil Kapur. The firm's commitment to building success through founder-friendly relationships, deep industry knowledge, and relevant connections is underscored by these new additions to the team.

"TTV Capital stands out for two distinct reasons: making smart and strategic early-stage investments in companies that are shaping the future of financial technology, and putting founders first," said Paul Todd, Venture Partner at TTV Capital. "I'm thrilled to join a team that has helped visionary entrepreneurs turn big ideas into enduring businesses, and in doing so, has driven strong returns for its investors."

As one of the first and only early-stage fintech funds focused exclusively on investing in companies shaping financial behavior, TTV Capital has been a driving force in fintech since before the sector even had a name. Today, the firm provides support for startups across the ecosystem who have innovative technology, large potential market opportunities, and dynamic founding teams.

About TTV Capital

TTV Capital is one of the first venture capital firms to invest exclusively in early-stage fintech companies. Founded in 2000, our portfolio includes more than 100 market leaders and emerging pioneers across payments, banking, investing, crypto, embedded finance, and other categories.

TTV Capital has been named to Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list, the top ten of the Founder's Choice VC list, and Institutional Investor's Fintech Finance 40. The firm is headquartered in Atlanta and has a presence in the Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ttvcapital.com .

