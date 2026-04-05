TTW Reveals Top 100 Convention Centers in the World for 2026

These convention centres seamlessly merge the legacy and scale of grand international events with cutting-edge digital innovation, creating immersive, connected, and future-ready environments for global stakeholders.

The report further underscores the accelerating demand for seamless and efficient travel experiences tailored to the needs of today's smart meetings industry travellers. Destinations worldwide are strategically aligning airport infrastructure and hotel infrastructure to enable frictionless mobility, enhanced connectivity, and integrated visitor experiences.

It highlights the critical importance of easy, smart, and sustainable travel solutions for meetings and event industry travellers, event planners, corporate travellers, business tourists, attendees, event delegates, industry leaders, think tanks, and exhibitors. By prioritising accessibility, operational efficiency, and sustainability, these destinations are not only improving delegate experience but also expanding global participation and reinforcing their position within the competitive global MICE landscape.

Global Convention Centres Driving Smart, Sustainable, and Connected Meetings Industry Growth

Across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East, mega convention centres are driving a new era of connectivity. These venues combine luxury and comfort with large-scale capacity, positioning themselves as hubs for business exchange and innovation. The rise of bleisure—where business travel merges with leisure experiences—has further reinforced the need for integrated hotel infrastructure, lifestyle amenities, and sustainable urban planning.

The findings reveal that leading destinations are investing heavily in digital tech innovation, hybrid event platforms, and sustainability frameworks. From energy-efficient designs to smart venue management systems, these centres are redefining how industries collaborate in a rapidly evolving global landscape. Sustainability remains central, with green certifications and eco-conscious operations becoming key differentiators.

Moreover, the report positions meetings industry travellers at the heart of this transformation, supported by advanced airport infrastructure, seamless connectivity, and high-tech event ecosystems. These developments not only enhance delegate experience but also strengthen economic resilience and global event expansion.

Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Travel And Tour World notes, "The 2026 report underscores a decisive transformation in the global events industry, driven by sustainability, digital innovation, and economic influence. Nearly 70% of the top 100 venues now hold advanced green certifications, with over 65% targeting net-zero and sustainable operations. Smart venue investments have surged by 40%, led by 5G-enabled hybrid platforms and AI analytics. Industry leaders are redefining engagement through integrated digital ecosystems. Economically, these venues are projected to support over $500 billion in international trade. While Europe and North America remain dominant, rapid expansion across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East highlights shifting global momentum and infrastructure-led growth in smart event ecosystems."

He added, "The findings underscore a decisive shift in the global meetings industry landscape, where exhibition and convention centres are no longer just event venues but strategic drivers of economic growth and international collaboration. As highlighted in the research, leading destinations in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Africa are leveraging scale, advanced infrastructure, and digital innovation to position themselves at the forefront of global trade and business tourism".

Top 100 Convention Centers in the World for 2026

Rank Venue City Country Region 1 Messe Frankfurt Frankfurt Germany Europe 2 Las Vegas Convention Center Las Vegas USA North America 3 Fiera Milano Milan Italy Europe 4 ExCeL London London UK Europe 5 Georgia International Convention Center (GICC) Atlanta USA Americas 6 Istanbul Congress Center Istanbul Turkey Europe/Asia 7 Singapore Expo Singapore Singapore Asia-Pacific 8 Metro Toronto Convention Centre Toronto Canada North America 9 Paris Nord Villepinte Paris France Europe 10 Centro Citibanamex Mexico City Mexico Latin America 11 Barcelona Fira Gran Via Barcelona Spain Europe 12 International Convention Centre Sydney Sydney Australia Oceania 13 São Paulo Expo São Paulo Brazil Latin America 14 Tokyo Big Sight Tokyo Japan Asia-Pacific 15 Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC) Florida USA North America 16 National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai Shanghai China Asia-Pacific 17 India Expo Centre and Mart Greater Noida India Asia-Pacific 18 Messe Berlin Berlin Germany Europe 19 National Exhibition Centre Birmingham Birmingham UK Europe 20 La Rural Buenos Aires Argentina Latin America 21 COEX Convention and Exhibition Center Seoul South Korea Asia-Pacific 22 Orange County Convention Center Orlando USA North America 23 Indonesia Convention Exhibition Jakarta Indonesia Asia-Pacific 24 Vancouver Convention Centre Vancouver Canada North America 25 Seattle Convention Center Seattle USA Americas 26 Messe Düsseldorf Düsseldorf Germany Europe 27 Istanbul Expo Center Istanbul Turkey Eurasia 28 Riocentro Rio de Janeiro Brazil Latin America 29 McCormick Place Chicago USA North America 30 Egypt International Exhibition Center Cairo Egypt Africa 31 Nagoya Congress Center Nagoya Japan Asia-Pacific 32 Hawaii Convention Center Honolulu USA North America 33 Messegelände Hannover Hannover Germany Europe 34 Calgary TELUS Convention Centre Calgary Canada North America 35 Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center Dallas USA North America 36 MITEC Kuala Lumpur Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Asia-Pacific 37 Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre Melbourne Australia Oceania 38 Dubai World Trade Centre Dubai UAE Middle East 39 Palais des congrès de Montréal Montreal Canada North America 40 Moscone Center San Francisco USA North America 41 Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas USA North America 42 Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre Perth Australia Oceania 43 China National Convention Center Beijing China Asia-Pacific 44 Christchurch Convention Centre Christchurch New Zealand Oceania 45 Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre Bangkok Thailand Asia-Pacific 46 Adelaide Convention Centre Adelaide Australia Oceania 47 Austria Centre Vienna Vienna Austria Europe 48 Los Angeles Convention Center Los Angeles USA North America 49 Hungexpo Budapest Budapest Hungary Europe 50 Shanghai New International Expo Centre Shanghai China Asia-Pacific 51 Metropolitan Expo Athens Greece Europe 52 Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre Helsinki Finland Europe 53 MiCo Milano Convention Centre Milan Italy Europe 54 San Diego Convention Center San Diego USA North America 55 Sandton Convention Centre Johannesburg South Africa Africa 56 Taipei World Trade Center Taipei Taiwan Asia-Pacific 57 Anaheim Convention Center Anaheim USA North America 58 Durban International Convention Centre Durban South Africa Africa 59 IFEMA Madrid Madrid Spain Europe 60 Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Asia-Pacific 61 Poznań Congress Center Poznań Poland Europe 62 Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center Riyadh Saudi Arabia Middle East 63 Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart Germany Europe 64 Songdo Convensia Incheon South Korea Asia-Pacific 65 Suzhou International Expo Center Suzhou China Asia-Pacific 66 Indiana Convention Center Indianapolis USA North America 67 ICE Krakow Congress Centre Krakow Poland Europe 68 CICEC (International Trade Fair Center) Casablanca Morocco Africa 69 Cape Town International Convention Centre Cape Town South Africa Africa 70 Javits Center New York USA North America 71 Kenyatta International Convention Centre Nairobi Kenya Africa 72 RAI Amsterdam Amsterdam Netherlands Europe 73 Kentucky International Convention Center Louisville USA North America 74 Feria Valencia Valencia Spain Europe 75 Auckland Convention Centre Auckland New Zealand Oceania 76 Manila World Trade Center Manila Philippines Asia-Pacific 77 Kigali Convention Centre Kigali Rwanda Africa 78 Greater Columbus Convention Center Columbus USA North America 79 Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre Brisbane Australia Oceania 80 Expo Guadalajara Guadalajara, Jalisco Mexico Latin America 81 BolognaFiere Bologna Italy Europe 82 Sands Expo and Convention Centre Singapore Singapore Asia-Pacific 83 Prague Congress Centre Prague Czech Republic Europe 84 Lisbon Congress Centre Lisbon Portugal Europe 85 Qatar National Convention Centre Doha Qatar Middle East 86 Jio World Convention Centre Mumbai India Asia 87 Bahrain Exhibition World Sakhir Bahrain Middle East 88 Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Taipei Taiwan Asia 89 Jeju Convention Center Jeju South Korea Asia-Pacific 90 AsiaWorld Expo Hong Kong China Asia-Pacific 91 Macau Venetian Convention and Exhibition Centre Macau China Asia-Pacific 92 Suntec Singapore Convention Centre Singapore Singapore Asia-Pacific 93 Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre Muscat Oman Middle East 94 Osaka International Convention Center Osaka Japan Asia-Pacific 95 Bogota Corferias Bogota Colombia Latin America 96 Baird Center Milwaukee USA North America 97 Panama Convention Center Panama City Panama Latin America 98 Lima Convention Center Lima Peru Latin America 99 Palexpo Geneva Switzerland Europe 100 Santiago Espacio Riesco Santiago Chile Latin America

Venue Overview and Strategic Positioning: Infrastructure, Capacity, and Capabilities

1. Messe Frankfurt, Frankfurt, Germany

Messe Frankfurt in Germany stands as one of the world's most influential exhibition and trade fair venues, playing a central role in the global meetings and event industry. Spanning approximately 590,000 square metres, including over 372,000 sqm of indoor and 60,000 sqm of outdoor space, it offers highly flexible, multi-level halls capable of hosting large-scale concurrent events. The venue regularly attracts 200,000–300,000 attendees, over 5,000 exhibitors, and participants from more than 150 countries, representing industries such as automotive, consumer goods, textiles, and technology.

Flagship events like Ambiente and Automechanika reinforce its global importance, influencing supply chains and innovation trends. Messe Frankfurt combines advanced infrastructure, strong digital capabilities, and sustainability initiatives, including ISO-certified environmental systems. Its strategic location near Frankfurt Airport and integrated transport networks ensures exceptional accessibility, making it a premier global hub for international trade, networking, and industry advancement.

2. Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Las Vegas, USA

LVCC is one of the most technologically advanced convention venues globally, known for hosting CES, the world's leading technology event. Located in Las Vegas, it serves as a global platform for innovation, product launches, and industry networking. Its massive exhibition halls and smart infrastructure enable seamless mega-event hosting. A standout feature is the underground transport system, enhancing internal mobility. The venue supports industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and construction. Strong connectivity and proximity to hospitality infrastructure make LVCC a cornerstone of global meetings and event industry activities, driving technological advancement and international collaboration.

3. Fiera Milano (Fiera Milano Rho), Milan, Italy

Fiera Milano (Rho), located in Milan, Italy, stands as one of Europe's largest and most influential exhibition and convention centres, playing a vital role in global trade, design, and industrial exchange. The venue spans nearly one million square metres, including over 345,000 sqm of indoor and 60,000 sqm of outdoor exhibition space, supported by 20 modular halls and advanced infrastructure. It regularly hosts major international events such as Salone del Mobile, MICAM, and EICMA, attracting up to 400,000 visitors, 6,000 exhibitors, and participants from over 150 countries. Known for its architectural excellence and efficient layout, it enables simultaneous large-scale events. The venue integrates strong technological systems, sustainability initiatives, and seamless connectivity via rail, metro, and highways. Its proximity to Milan and integration with MiCo Convention Centre further enhance its global standing as a premier MICE destination.

4. ExCeL London, London, United Kingdom

ExCeL London is one of Europe's most influential exhibition and convention centres, located in the Docklands business district. With over 100,000 sqm of column-free exhibition space, it supports some of the world's largest trade shows and global summits. Hosting up to one million visitors annually, it serves industries including healthcare, finance, and technology. Its modular halls and advanced hybrid event capabilities enable simultaneous mega-events. Strong transport links, including proximity to London City Airport, enhance accessibility. Sustainability initiatives and modern infrastructure reinforce its global stature, positioning London as a dominant meetings and event industry hub for international business engagement.

5. Georgia International Convention Center (GICC), Atlanta, USA

The Georgia International Convention Center (GICC) is a leading convention facility in Atlanta and one of the few U.S. venues directly connected to an international airport, ensuring exceptional accessibility. It plays a significant role in hosting conventions, trade shows, and corporate events across diverse industries. With flexible meeting spaces, large exhibit halls, and integrated hotel infrastructure, GICC supports mid- to large-scale events with operational efficiency. Its focus on sustainability, modern amenities, and seamless logistics enhances event delivery. Positioned within a major business hub, it contributes to regional economic growth and strengthens the North American MICE ecosystem.

6. Istanbul Congress Center, Istanbul, Turkey

The Istanbul Congress Center is a premier convention venue in Istanbul, strategically positioned at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. It serves as a key hub for international congresses, exhibitions, and corporate events, attracting global delegates across industries. With modern auditoriums, exhibition halls, and flexible meeting spaces, the venue supports large-scale, multi-format events and simultaneous sessions. Its advanced infrastructure and integrated facilities enable efficient event management and high-quality experiences. Located within a major cultural and business district, it plays a vital role in fostering global dialogue, knowledge exchange, and international collaboration within the MICE ecosystem.

7. Singapore Expo Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore, Singapore

Singapore Expo is the largest meetings and event industry venue in Singapore, hosting global exhibitions and conferences. Its modular halls and advanced infrastructure enable large-scale event hosting. The venue attracts international participants, reinforcing Singapore's global MICE leadership. Sustainability initiatives enhance its operations. It plays a key role in international trade and business networking.

8. Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC), Toronto, Canada

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre stands as Canada's largest and most prominent convention facility, centrally located in downtown Toronto. It has evolved into a cornerstone of North America's meetings and event industry, hosting global events such as auto shows, expos, and corporate summits. Its expansive exhibition halls and versatile meeting spaces enable simultaneous large-scale events. The venue's accessibility and integration with urban infrastructure enhance its appeal to international delegates. With strong participation across industries like finance, healthcare, and education, MTCC supports Canada's global business presence. Its technological systems and sustainability initiatives further underline its leadership in modern convention management.

9. Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre, Paris, France

Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre is one of France's largest and most versatile venues, supporting global exhibitions across food, defence, aviation, and fashion industries. With approximately 246,000 sqm of indoor space and nine modular halls, it accommodates high-capacity events attracting up to 300,000 visitors. Major exhibitions such as SIAL Paris and Eurosatory position it as a key driver of international trade and innovation. Its strategic location near Charles de Gaulle Airport and direct rail connectivity enhances global accessibility. Combined with strong infrastructure, digital systems, and sustainability practices, it plays a vital role in Europe's exhibition ecosystem.

10. Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City, Mexico

Centro Citibanamex serves as Mexico City's premier convention and exhibition venue, playing a central role in Latin America's MICE industry. Its large-scale facilities support international trade shows, corporate events, and industry exhibitions. The venue attracts global corporations and organisations across sectors such as automotive, healthcare, and technology. Its modular halls and advanced infrastructure enable simultaneous events, enhancing operational efficiency. Positioned within a major urban hub, it benefits from strong connectivity and accessibility. The centre contributes significantly to regional economic development by facilitating trade, collaboration, and innovation across Latin America and beyond.

11. Barcelona Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Fira Barcelona Gran Via serves as one of Europe's most prominent convention and exhibition venues, playing a pivotal role in Spain's and the broader continent's MICE industry. Its expansive, state-of-the-art facilities host major international trade fairs, congresses, and corporate events across sectors such as technology, healthcare, automotive, and industrial manufacturing. The venue is globally recognised for flagship events like those organised by GSMA, attracting high-level industry leaders and innovators. Its modular, interconnected halls and advanced digital infrastructure allow for large-scale, concurrent events, ensuring seamless operations and flexibility. Strategically located in Barcelona, it benefits from excellent international connectivity and urban accessibility. The venue significantly contributes to regional economic growth by driving business tourism, fostering global trade partnerships, and positioning Barcelona as a leading MICE destination in Europe.

12. International Convention Centre, Sydney, Australia

International Convention Centre Sydney serves as Australia's premier convention, exhibition, and events destination, anchoring the country's presence in the Asia-Pacific MICE industry. The venue hosts a diverse portfolio of international conferences, large-scale exhibitions, and corporate gatherings across sectors such as technology, healthcare, finance, and education. It attracts global organisations, industry leaders, and government delegations, reinforcing its role as a hub for knowledge exchange and business networking. Its flexible design includes expansive exhibition halls, modern theatres, and adaptable meeting spaces that support concurrent, high-capacity events with operational efficiency. Located in Sydney's Darling Harbour, it benefits from strong global connectivity and proximity to hotels, dining, and transport infrastructure. The centre plays a vital role in driving economic growth by boosting business tourism, facilitating trade opportunities, and strengthening Australia's position in the global MICE landscape.

13. São Paulo Expo, São Paulo, Brazil

São Paulo Expo is Brazil's largest convention and exhibition centre, reflecting the country's economic strength and global connectivity. Its expansive facilities support major international trade shows and corporate events across multiple industries. The venue's high-capacity halls and modern design allow simultaneous large-scale exhibitions. It attracts participants from across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, reinforcing São Paulo's role as a leading business hub. Advanced infrastructure and sustainability initiatives ensure efficient operations. By facilitating trade and innovation, São Paulo Expo contributes significantly to Latin America's global economic integration and positions Brazil as a key player in the international MICE industry.

14. Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo Big Sight is Japan's largest convention venue, hosting major international exhibitions. Located in Tokyo, it supports industries such as automotive and technology. Its expansive halls enable multi-event hosting. The venue attracts global participants, reinforcing Tokyo's MICE leadership. Sustainability initiatives enhance its operations. Tokyo Big Sight plays a key role in Asia's convention industry.

15. Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC), Florida, USA

The Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC) is a premier event venue in Miami Beach, known for hosting major international exhibitions, conventions, and cultural events. Following a significant redevelopment, it features 4 expansive exhibition halls of 491,654 sq. ft, up to 84 meeting rooms, and modern amenities designed for large-scale, multi-event operations. The venue supports diverse industries, attracting global exhibitors and attendees. With advanced infrastructure, integrated technology, and strong sustainability initiatives, MBCC ensures efficient event execution. Located in a globally connected tourism and business destination, it plays a vital role in driving international trade, innovation, and collaboration within the MICE ecosystem.

16. National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai, China

National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai stands as one of the world's largest and most advanced exhibition venues, playing a defining role in China's and Asia's MICE industry. The venue hosts large-scale international trade fairs, expos, and corporate events across sectors such as automotive, technology, manufacturing, and consumer goods. It attracts multinational corporations, industry leaders, and government delegations, reinforcing its status as a global business platform. Its vast, interconnected exhibition halls and state-of-the-art infrastructure enable multiple concurrent events with high operational efficiency. Strategically located in Shanghai, it benefits from strong international connectivity and integration with transport networks. The centre contributes significantly to economic growth by facilitating global trade, promoting industrial collaboration, and strengthening Shanghai's position as a leading international business and exhibition hub.

17. India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida, India

India Expo Centre and Mart represents one of South Asia's largest and most versatile exhibition infrastructures, located in the National Capital Region. Spanning approximately 150,000 sqm, it includes over 100,000 sqm of indoor exhibition space supported by modular, column-free halls. The venue accommodates simultaneous high-capacity events, drawing up to 200,000 attendees and thousands of exhibitors globally. It serves diverse sectors including automotive, IT, manufacturing, and agriculture. Equipped with advanced digital infrastructure and sustainable systems, the centre enhances India's role in global trade ecosystems. Its proximity to Delhi and strong transport connectivity further strengthen its positioning as a strategic MICE gateway in the region.

18. Messe Berlin, Berlin, Germany

Messe Berlin is a leading international exhibition and convention venue in Berlin, renowned for hosting major global trade fairs and industry events. It features extensive 40 exhibition halls and events areas, and flexible meeting spaces designed for large-scale and concurrent events. The venue supports diverse sectors, attracting international exhibitors, businesses, and policymakers. With advanced infrastructure, strong digital capabilities, and efficient logistics, it enables seamless event execution. Strategically located in a major European capital with excellent connectivity, Messe Berlin plays a crucial role in driving global trade, innovation, and cross-industry collaboration within the MICE ecosystem.

19. National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, UK

National Exhibition Centre Birmingham serves as the United Kingdom's largest and most prominent exhibition venue, playing a central role in Europe's MICE industry. The venue hosts a wide range of international trade shows, consumer exhibitions, and corporate events across sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, retail, and technology. It attracts global businesses, industry professionals, and large public audiences, reinforcing its status as a key platform for commerce and networking. Its extensive, flexible exhibition halls and modern infrastructure enable the seamless delivery of large-scale and concurrent events with high operational efficiency. Strategically located in Birmingham, it benefits from excellent connectivity, including proximity to Birmingham Airport and major rail and road networks. The centre significantly contributes to regional and national economic growth by driving business tourism, supporting trade, and enhancing the UK's global events landscape.

20. La Rural, Buenos Aires, Argentina

La Rural serves as one of Argentina's leading convention and exhibition venues, playing a key role in Latin America's MICE industry. Located in Buenos Aires, the venue hosts a diverse range of international trade fairs, corporate events, and cultural exhibitions across sectors such as agriculture, livestock, technology, and consumer industries. It attracts global exhibitors, industry professionals, and large public audiences, reinforcing its position as a major business and networking hub. Its flexible pavilions, outdoor spaces, and modern event infrastructure enable the seamless organisation of large-scale and concurrent events. Strategically positioned within a vibrant urban district, it benefits from strong accessibility and proximity to hotels and transport networks. The centre contributes significantly to economic growth by promoting trade, fostering industry collaboration, and strengthening Buenos Aires' role in the regional and global MICE landscape.

21. COEX Convention and Exhibition Center

COEX Convention and Exhibition Center serves as South Korea's premier convention and exhibition hub, playing a vital role in Asia's MICE industry. Located in Seoul, the venue hosts major international conferences, trade fairs, and corporate events across sectors such as technology, finance, healthcare, and entertainment. It attracts global corporations, startups, and industry leaders, reinforcing its status as a key platform for innovation and business exchange. Its modern, flexible exhibition halls, conference rooms, and integrated facilities support large-scale and concurrent events with high operational efficiency. Positioned within the Gangnam district, it benefits from excellent connectivity, direct access to public transport, and proximity to hotels, retail, and entertainment complexes. The centre significantly contributes to economic growth by driving business tourism, fostering global partnerships, and strengthening Seoul's position as a leading international MICE destination.

22. Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), Orlando, United States

The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) stands as one of the largest convention facilities in the United States, positioned strategically in Orlando's thriving tourism and business corridor. It is widely recognised for hosting globally influential events across healthcare, simulation, and entertainment sectors. With more than 185,000 square metres of exhibition space and over 100 meeting rooms, it enables simultaneous mega-events within its interconnected campus. The venue supports high visitor volumes exceeding 100,000 attendees and attracts multinational corporations like Microsoft and Siemens. Its certified infrastructure, advanced digital systems, and proximity to Orlando International Airport make it a premier destination for global MICE events.

23. Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), BSD City, Indonesia

ICE is Indonesia's largest convention venue, hosting international exhibitions and conferences. Located near Jakarta, it supports industries such as manufacturing and healthcare. Its modular halls enable large-scale event hosting. The venue attracts global participants, strengthening Indonesia's MICE industry. Sustainability initiatives enhance its operations. ICE plays a key role in Southeast Asia's convention landscape.

24. Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver, Canada

The Vancouver Convention Centre is widely recognised for combining architectural excellence with sustainability leadership. Located along the waterfront, it offers a distinctive event environment with scenic appeal. Its Platinum certification highlights its commitment to eco-friendly operations, including seawater heating and green roofs. The venue hosts global conferences, trade shows, and policy forums, reinforcing Vancouver's international relevance. Its flexible halls and advanced infrastructure support diverse event formats, including hybrid and large-scale exhibitions. By attracting participants from across continents, it strengthens Canada's global MICE footprint while setting benchmarks for sustainable convention centre design and operations.

25. Seattle Convention Center (SCC), Seattle, United States

The Seattle Convention Center represents a modern evolution in urban convention infrastructure, emerging as a flagship venue aligned with Seattle's technology-driven economy. Its expansion with the Summit building significantly increased its exhibition footprint, enabling large-scale, column-free event hosting. The venue supports industries such as technology, healthcare, and biotechnology, attracting global corporations and innovators. With high-speed connectivity, certified sustainability standards, and seamless integration into downtown Seattle, SCC reflects the future of smart convention centres. Its ability to host tens of thousands of attendees reinforces its importance as a hub for innovation, networking, and global collaboration in North America.

26. Messe Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany

Messe Düsseldorf is a globally recognised hub for industrial, medical, and technological exhibitions, playing a central role in Europe's business landscape. Offering over 305,000 sqm of indoor space across 17 halls, it is designed for heavy-duty industrial events with advanced logistics capabilities. Hosting leading events such as MEDICA and K Fair, the venue attracts up to 250,000 visitors and thousands of exhibitors from more than 150 countries. Its proximity to Düsseldorf Airport enhances accessibility, while its smart infrastructure and sustainability initiatives ensure operational excellence. Messe Düsseldorf remains a benchmark venue for specialised, high-value global trade fairs.

27. Istanbul Expo Center, Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul Expo Center is a major MICE hub bridging Europe and Asia, located near Istanbul's international airport. With over 100,000 sqm of exhibition space, it supports large-scale trade fairs and conferences. Hosting over one million visitors annually, it serves industries such as automotive, construction, and textiles. Its modular halls and advanced infrastructure allow simultaneous events. Strong connectivity and proximity to airports enhance global accessibility. Sustainability practices and digital capabilities strengthen its competitiveness. The venue positions Istanbul as a strategic global gateway for trade, innovation, and business networking across continents.

28. Riocentro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Riocentro is one of Latin America's largest convention and exhibition complexes, located in Rio de Janeiro. It hosts major international trade fairs, congresses, and large-scale events across diverse industries. The venue features 4 interconnected pavilions with a capacity of 7000 to 16750 people, expansive exhibition areas with multiple exits, and flexible meeting spaces designed for simultaneous events. With robust infrastructure, integrated services, and high-capacity operations, it accommodates large visitor and exhibitor volumes efficiently. Positioned in a globally recognized tourism and business destination, Riocentro plays a key role in driving regional economic activity, international trade, and cross-industry collaboration within the MICE ecosystem.

29. McCormick Place, Chicago, United States

McCormick Place in Chicago is the largest convention centre in North America, serving as a premier destination for global trade shows and conventions. Spanning over 260,000 sqm of exhibition space within a 600,000 sqm complex, it features four interconnected buildings and over 170 meeting rooms. Hosting major events like RSNA and IMTS, it attracts up to 200,000 attendees from across the world. Its advanced infrastructure, extensive logistics systems, and certified sustainability initiatives support large-scale operations. Strategically located near major airports and downtown Chicago, McCormick Place remains a global leader in high-capacity convention hosting.

30. Egypt International Exhibition Center, Cairo, Egypt

Egypt International Exhibition Center serves as one of North Africa's leading convention and exhibition venues, playing a strategic role in the region's MICE industry. Located in Cairo, the venue hosts major international trade shows, exhibitions, and corporate events across sectors such as construction, energy, healthcare, and consumer goods. It attracts global exhibitors, industry professionals, and government delegations, positioning Egypt as a key gateway between Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Its modern, purpose-built exhibition halls and advanced infrastructure support large-scale and concurrent events with high operational efficiency. Strategically situated near key transport corridors, it offers strong accessibility and connectivity. The centre contributes significantly to economic development by promoting trade, encouraging foreign investment, and strengthening Cairo's role as an emerging hub in the global MICE landscape.

31. Nagoya Congress Center, Nagoya, Japan

Nagoya Congress Center delivers over 11,000 sqm of exhibition space, serving automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. Hosting both domestic and international events, it features modular halls, strong connectivity, and advanced infrastructure, supporting Nagoya's industrial economy while enabling large-scale conferences, exhibitions, and corporate gatherings in central Japan.

32. Hawaii Convention Center (HCC), Honolulu, United States

The Hawaii Convention Center stands out for its unique open-air architectural design, blending modern infrastructure with natural tropical elements. Strategically located in Honolulu, it bridges North America and Asia-Pacific markets, making it ideal for international conferences and incentive travel events. The venue prioritises attendee experience through natural lighting, ventilation, and scenic surroundings. It supports industries like healthcare, education, and government, hosting mid-to-large-scale global events. Its flexible halls and terraces create a distinctive environment compared to traditional centres. HCC's sustainability focus and experiential design position it as a premium destination for high-value MICE events.

33. Messegelände Hannover, Hannover, Germany

Messegelände Hannover serves as one of the world's largest and most influential exhibition venues, playing a central role in Germany's and Europe's MICE industry. Located in Hannover, the venue hosts globally renowned trade fairs and industrial exhibitions across sectors such as engineering, manufacturing, technology, and energy. It attracts multinational corporations, industry leaders, and policymakers, reinforcing its status as a premier platform for innovation and global business exchange. Its vast, interconnected exhibition halls and advanced infrastructure enable large-scale and concurrent events with exceptional operational efficiency. Supported by strong transport connectivity and integrated logistics, the venue ensures seamless event execution. Messegelände Hannover significantly contributes to economic growth by facilitating international trade, fostering industrial collaboration, and strengthening Germany's position as a global leader in the exhibition and events industry.

34. Calgary TELUS Convention Centre, Calgary, Canada

Calgary TELUS Convention Centre is a prominent venue in western Canada, supporting industries such as energy, technology, and finance. Located in downtown Calgary, it benefits from strong connectivity and urban integration. The centre hosts international conferences, trade exhibitions, and corporate events, contributing to regional economic growth. Its adaptable spaces and modern infrastructure allow efficient event management and simultaneous programming. With increasing global participation, it strengthens Calgary's position in the North American MICE sector. Sustainability measures and digital capabilities enhance its operational efficiency, making it a competitive venue for both national and international events.

35. Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center (Dallas, USA)

The Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center is a premier integrated resort and event venue in Dallas, combining large-scale convention facilities with luxury hospitality. It hosts major conferences, corporate meetings, and exhibitions across diverse sectors. The venue features 87 event rooms with extensive meeting and exhibit space, including large ballrooms and flexible 100 breakout rooms, designed for multi-event operations. With advanced amenities, on-site accommodation, and comprehensive event services, it ensures seamless execution. Strategically located in a major business and tourism hub, it plays a key role in supporting business events, networking, and industry collaboration within the North American MICE ecosystem.

36. MITEC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre serves as Malaysia's largest exhibition venue and a key pillar of Southeast Asia's MICE industry. Located in Kuala Lumpur, the venue hosts major international trade shows, exhibitions, and corporate events across sectors such as technology, halal industries, manufacturing, and consumer goods. It attracts global corporations, regional enterprises, and government bodies, reinforcing its role as a strategic platform for business networking and trade facilitation. Its expansive column-free exhibition halls and modern infrastructure support large-scale and concurrent events with high operational efficiency. Positioned within a rapidly developing business district, it benefits from strong connectivity and proximity to key transport links. The centre contributes significantly to economic growth by driving business tourism, promoting regional trade, and strengthening Kuala Lumpur's position as a leading MICE destination in Asia.

37. Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre serves as one of Australia's premier convention and exhibition venues, playing a vital role in the Asia-Pacific MICE industry. Located in Melbourne, the venue hosts major international conferences, trade exhibitions, and corporate events across sectors such as technology, healthcare, finance, and creative industries. It attracts global organisations, industry leaders, and innovators, reinforcing Melbourne's reputation as a leading business events destination. Its expansive exhibition halls, convention spaces, and flexible meeting rooms support large-scale and concurrent events with high operational efficiency. Positioned along the Yarra River in a vibrant urban precinct, it benefits from excellent connectivity, modern infrastructure, and proximity to hotels and entertainment hubs. The centre significantly contributes to economic growth by driving business tourism, fostering innovation, and strengthening Australia's global MICE presence.

38. Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai World Trade Centre is the Middle East's most influential MICE venue, operating as a central pillar of Dubai's global business strategy. With over 120,000 sqm of exhibition space within a 1.3 million sqm complex, DWTC supports mega-scale international events. Its 21 modular halls and 50+ meeting rooms enable unparalleled event flexibility. Hosting millions of attendees annually, it attracts participants from over 100 countries across sectors such as aviation, technology, and hospitality. Iconic events like Gulfood and Gitex reinforce its global significance. Advanced digital infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and seamless connectivity to Dubai International Airport make DWTC a world-leading exhibition powerhouse.

39. Palais des congrès de Montréal, Montreal, Canada

The Palais des congrès de Montréal is a leading convention venue in Quebec, positioned at the heart of Montreal's cultural and business district. It hosts international conferences, trade exhibitions, and corporate gatherings across diverse sectors. Its modular design and column-free halls allow efficient space utilisation for complex events. The venue contributes significantly to Montreal's global reputation as a knowledge and innovation hub. With strong participation from international organisations and industries, it fosters collaboration and economic exchange. Sustainability initiatives and advanced digital systems ensure efficient operations, while its connectivity and urban integration provide convenience for both domestic and global attendees.

40. Moscone Center, San Francisco, United States

Moscone Center is a globally recognised convention venue, particularly known for hosting major technology events. Located in San Francisco, it attracts international participants from industries such as tech, healthcare, and finance. Its large, column-free halls and advanced infrastructure enable high-profile conferences and exhibitions. The venue is closely tied to Silicon Valley's innovation ecosystem. Sustainability initiatives, including certification, reinforce its modern design. Moscone Center's global relevance is evident through events like developer conferences and product launches, making it a central platform for industry innovation and global networking.

41. Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center (KBHCC), Dallas, United States

The KBHCC in Dallas is one of the largest convention centres in Texas, offering extensive exhibition and meeting space. It supports industries such as technology, healthcare, and entertainment, hosting large-scale international events. Its modular halls and high-capacity infrastructure allow simultaneous multi-event operations. Located in downtown Dallas, it benefits from excellent connectivity and urban integration. Advanced technology systems and sustainability initiatives enhance its functionality. KBHCC plays a major role in positioning Dallas as a global MICE destination, driving business networking, innovation, and economic impact across industries.

42. Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre (PCEC), Perth, Australia

Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre offers 20,000 sqm of exhibition space and hosts major mining, energy, and technology events. Located in Perth's CBD, it supports regional and international gatherings with advanced facilities, sustainability initiatives, and strong connectivity, reinforcing Western Australia's role in global resource and business sectors.

43. China National Convention Center (CNCC), Beijing, China

China National Convention Center is a cornerstone of Beijing's MICE ecosystem, situated in the Olympic Green district. With over 100,000 sqm of exhibition space and a total area exceeding 200,000 sqm, it supports large-scale global conventions. The venue includes 12 modular halls and more than 50 meeting rooms, enabling multi-event operations. Hosting up to 500,000 attendees annually, CNCC attracts international corporations, government bodies, and trade organisations. It serves industries such as technology, education, and healthcare. Advanced digital infrastructure and sustainability initiatives align with China's development goals, positioning CNCC as a key platform for global business engagement and innovation.

44. Christchurch Convention Centre, Christchurch, New Zealand

Christchurch Convention Centre offers 7,500 sqm of exhibition space, supporting agriculture, technology, and education sectors. With modern infrastructure and central city integration, it enables international and regional events, contributing to Christchurch's growing reputation as a business and conference destination within New Zealand and the wider Oceania region.

45. Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Bangkok, Thailand

BITEC is a leading MICE venue in Thailand, hosting international exhibitions and conferences. Located in Bangkok, it supports industries such as automotive, healthcare, and technology. Its modular halls and advanced infrastructure enable simultaneous large-scale events. The venue attracts global participants, reinforcing Bangkok's status as a regional MICE hub. Sustainability and digital systems enhance operational efficiency. BITEC plays a key role in driving trade, innovation, and business collaboration in Southeast Asia.

46. Adelaide Convention Centre (ACC), Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide Convention Centre provides 17,000 sqm of flexible event space, hosting healthcare, government, and technology conferences. Positioned along the River Torrens, it combines modern architecture, sustainable operations, and integrated facilities, making it a premier venue for international and domestic events within Australia's evolving MICE landscape.

47. Austria Centre, Vienna, Austria

Austria Center Vienna serves as Austria's largest conference and convention venue, playing a significant role in Europe's MICE industry. Located in Vienna, the centre hosts major international congresses, corporate meetings, and institutional events across sectors such as science, technology, healthcare, and public policy. It attracts global organisations, associations, and government bodies, reinforcing Vienna's reputation as a leading destination for international conferences. Its flexible halls, auditoriums, and meeting spaces are designed to accommodate large-scale and concurrent events with high operational efficiency. Strategically positioned near key transport links and the United Nations complex, it benefits from strong accessibility and global connectivity. The centre contributes significantly to economic growth by driving business tourism, facilitating knowledge exchange, and strengthening Vienna's position in the global MICE landscape.

48. Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), Los Angeles, United States

The Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) is a major convention venue located in downtown Los Angeles, serving as a hub for entertainment, gaming, and media industries. It provides approximately 135,000 square metres of exhibition space across its South and West Halls. LACC has hosted globally recognised events such as Anime Expo and the LA Auto Show, shaping trends in entertainment and technology. With Gold certification, it emphasises sustainability alongside modern digital infrastructure. Its central location ensures easy access to hotels, business districts, and transport networks, making it a strategic venue for both industry professionals and global audiences.

49. Hungexpo Budapest, Budapest, Hungary

Hungexpo is Hungary's flagship exhibition centre, hosting large-scale international trade shows and conferences. Located in Budapest, it supports industries such as automotive, healthcare, and tourism. Its modular halls and advanced infrastructure enable multi-event hosting. The venue attracts global participants, reinforcing Budapest's position as a MICE hub. Sustainability initiatives enhance its operations. Hungexpo plays a vital role in regional business networking and trade development.

50. Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), Shanghai, China

Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) is one of Asia's most commercially significant exhibition venues, serving as a gateway for international trade in China. Located in Shanghai's Pudong district, it offers over 200,000 square metres of indoor exhibition space and 17 modular halls designed for efficient visitor flow. SNIEC hosts major trade fairs such as CMEF and Chinaplas, attracting over 200,000 attendees and global companies like Bosch and Alibaba. Its infrastructure supports high-frequency exhibitions and international business exchange. With strong metro connectivity and proximity to major airports, SNIEC plays a critical role in facilitating global trade and industry expansion within Asia.

51. Metropolitan Expo, Athens, Greece

Metropolitan Expo is Greece's leading exhibition venue, located near Athens International Airport. It hosts large-scale trade shows and conferences across industries such as technology and tourism. Its modular halls and advanced infrastructure enable multi-event hosting. The venue attracts global participants, reinforcing Athens's position as a MICE hub. Sustainability initiatives enhance its operations. It plays a key role in Southeastern Europe's convention industry.

52. Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (HECC), Helsinki, Finland

HECC is Finland's premier convention venue, hosting international conferences and exhibitions. Located in Helsinki, it supports industries such as technology and healthcare. Its modular halls and advanced infrastructure enable flexible event hosting. The venue attracts global participants, strengthening Finland's MICE sector. Sustainability initiatives enhance its operations. HECC plays a key role in Northern Europe's convention landscape.

53. MiCo Milano Convention Centre, Milan, Italy

MiCo is Italy's largest convention venue, hosting global conferences and exhibitions. Located in Milan, it supports industries such as finance, fashion, and technology. Its large-scale infrastructure enables simultaneous multi-event hosting. The venue attracts international participants, reinforcing Milan's position as a MICE hub. Sustainability initiatives enhance its operations. MiCo plays a key role in Europe's convention industry.

54. San Diego Convention Center (SDCC), San Diego, United States

The San Diego Convention Center (SDCC) is a premier waterfront venue known for hosting globally iconic events such as Comic-Con International. Located in downtown San Diego, it offers around 160,000 square metres of exhibition space with scenic integration into the waterfront environment. The venue attracts industries including entertainment, biotechnology, and healthcare, hosting events that influence global trends. Its Gold certification highlights strong sustainability practices, including solar energy use and water conservation. With close proximity to San Diego International Airport and major hotels, SDCC provides seamless accessibility, making it one of the most distinctive and high-impact convention centres globally.

55. Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa

Sandton Convention Centre serves as one of Africa's leading convention and exhibition venues, playing a central role in the continent's MICE industry. Located in Johannesburg, the centre hosts major international conferences, trade exhibitions, and corporate events across sectors such as finance, mining, technology, and healthcare. It attracts global corporations, policymakers, and industry leaders, reinforcing its status as a key platform for business networking and investment opportunities in Africa. Its expansive, flexible event spaces, including exhibition halls and meeting rooms, support large-scale and concurrent events with high operational efficiency. Strategically positioned within the Sandton business district, it benefits from strong connectivity, premium hospitality infrastructure, and proximity to transport networks. The centre significantly contributes to economic growth by driving business tourism, facilitating trade, and strengthening Johannesburg's role in the global MICE landscape.

56. Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), Taipei, Taiwan

TWTC is Taiwan's flagship convention venue, hosting international trade shows and conferences. Located in Taipei, it supports industries such as technology and manufacturing. Its modular halls enable large-scale event hosting. The venue attracts global participants, strengthening Taiwan's MICE industry. Sustainability initiatives enhance its operations. TWTC plays a key role in East Asia's convention sector.

57. Anaheim Convention Center (ACC), Anaheim, United States

The Anaheim Convention Center (ACC) is the largest convention centre on the U.S. West Coast, located adjacent to the globally renowned Disneyland Resort. It offers around 185,000 square metres of exhibition space and hosts major events like VidCon and the NAMM Show. The venue attracts industries such as entertainment, gaming, and technology, drawing global participants including Disney and Amazon. Its modern ACC North expansion enhances its ability to host concurrent large-scale events. With strong sustainability initiatives and proximity to major airports and hotels, the ACC is a key hub for innovation-driven and entertainment-focused conventions in North America.

58. Durban International Convention Centre (Durban ICC), South Africa

Durban ICC is one of Africa's largest and most prestigious convention centres, located along the Durban beachfront. With 35,000 sqm of exhibition space, it hosts global conferences and trade events. Attracting over 500,000 visitors annually, it serves industries including energy, tourism, and healthcare. Its modular halls and advanced infrastructure support simultaneous events. Sustainability initiatives and hybrid event technologies enhance its global competitiveness. Its proximity to King Shaka International Airport ensures accessibility. Durban ICC plays a pivotal role in Africa's MICE industry, positioning Durban as a leading destination for international conferences and business networking.

59. IFEMA Madrid, Madrid, Spain

IFEMA Madrid is Spain's largest exhibition and convention centre, spanning over 200,000 sqm of indoor space. Hosting more than two million visitors annually, it ranks among Europe's most significant MICE venues. It supports major global events like FITUR and ARCOmadrid, attracting participants from over 150 countries. Its modular halls and advanced infrastructure enable simultaneous mega-events across industries such as tourism, pharmaceuticals, and automotive. Strong connectivity to Madrid-Barajas Airport enhances accessibility. Sustainability practices and digital integration further strengthen its global competitiveness, positioning Madrid as a leading hub for international trade, innovation, and business networking.

60. Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre stands as Malaysia's flagship MICE infrastructure, strategically located in the iconic Kuala Lumpur City Centre. It delivers over 21,000 sqm of column-free exhibition space within a 60,000 sqm integrated facility. The venue is engineered for flexibility, with six modular halls and more than fifty meeting spaces enabling concurrent large-scale events. Hosting up to 200,000 attendees annually, KLCC attracts global corporations, ASEAN enterprises, and policymakers. Its advanced AV systems, hybrid event capabilities, and sustainability-driven operations reinforce its global competitiveness. The centre plays a pivotal role in positioning Kuala Lumpur as a premier Southeast Asian hub for trade, finance, and international collaboration.

61. Poznań Congress Center, Poznań, Poland

Poznań Congress Center is a key MICE venue in Central Europe, integrated within the Poznań International Fair complex. It supports a wide range of events, including trade fairs, conferences, and cultural programmes. Its strategic location enhances accessibility for European participants, while its flexible infrastructure accommodates both small and large-scale events. The venue plays a crucial role in strengthening Poland's presence in the European MICE market. By hosting international exhibitions and industry gatherings, it promotes knowledge exchange and economic collaboration. Sustainability practices and modern technology further position it as a competitive venue within the European convention landscape.

62. Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center is a modern MICE facility aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy. Covering around 60,000 sqm, including 45,000 sqm of exhibition space, it offers modular halls and high-capacity conference facilities. The venue hosts international exhibitions and corporate forums across sectors like healthcare, finance, and technology. It accommodates up to 150,000 attendees, attracting regional and global participants. Equipped with advanced AV systems, hybrid event technology, and sustainable operations, it supports Saudi Arabia's economic diversification goals. Its strategic location near Riyadh's airport and business districts enhances accessibility and reinforces its growing regional importance.

63. Messe Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany

Messe Stuttgart is a leading European exhibition and convention centre, strategically located near Stuttgart Airport. Spanning approximately 250,000 sqm, including 120,000 sqm of exhibition space, it features 12–14 modular halls designed for industrial-scale events. The venue hosts major trade fairs such as InterSolar Europe and the Stuttgart Motor Show, attracting up to 400,000 attendees annually. It serves industries including automotive, engineering, and manufacturing. Advanced infrastructure supports heavy machinery exhibits and complex event setups. Sustainability practices and strong transport connectivity enhance its efficiency. Messe Stuttgart plays a vital role in reinforcing Germany's leadership in global trade exhibitions and industrial innovation.

64. Songdo Convensia, Incheon, South Korea

Songdo Convensia represents South Korea's strategic leap into the global MICE industry, positioned within the futuristic Songdo International Business District. Designed as a purpose-built venue, it reflects the country's ambition to integrate smart city planning with international business infrastructure. The centre accommodates large-scale exhibitions, conferences, and corporate events across sectors like technology, finance, and healthcare. Its modular halls and column-free architecture allow flexible event configurations, supporting simultaneous programmes. With strong global participation and advanced hybrid event capabilities, it has emerged as a key Northeast Asian hub. Sustainability practices and digital infrastructure further reinforce its role in modern international convention hosting.

65. Suzhou International Expo Center, Suzhou, China

Suzhou International Expo Center plays a vital role in eastern China's rapidly expanding business ecosystem. Located in Suzhou Industrial Park, it supports regional and international trade activities. The venue's large-scale modular halls and advanced facilities allow it to host diverse exhibitions in manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Its strategic proximity to Shanghai enhances its global accessibility. The centre attracts thousands of exhibitors and participants annually, reflecting China's growing influence in global trade and innovation. With modern infrastructure, hybrid event capabilities, and sustainability measures, it strengthens Suzhou's position as a competitive MICE destination in Asia and contributes to broader economic integration.

66. Indiana Convention Center (ICC), Indianapolis, United States

The Indiana Convention Center is one of the largest and most versatile venues in the United States Midwest. With expansive column-free halls and high capacity, it supports major international conventions, including gaming, healthcare, and industrial events. Its downtown Indianapolis location ensures seamless connectivity with hotels and transport networks. The ICC is known for hosting large-scale gatherings exceeding 100,000 attendees, reinforcing its global relevance. Advanced infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and integrated services make it a comprehensive MICE hub. Its central location enhances accessibility, positioning it as a strategic venue for national and international events.

67. ICE Krakow Congress Centre, Kraków, Poland

ICE Kraków is Poland's leading congress venue, hosting international conferences and exhibitions. Located in Kraków, it supports industries such as technology, healthcare, and education. Its modular halls and advanced infrastructure enable flexible event hosting. The venue attracts global participants, strengthening Poland's MICE sector. Sustainability initiatives and digital systems enhance its efficiency. ICE Kraków plays a key role in Central Europe's convention landscape.

68. CICEC – International Trade Fair Center (Casablanca, Morocco)

CICEC (International Trade Fair Center) is a key exhibition and event venue in Casablanca, supporting trade fairs, exhibitions, and business events across multiple industries. It offers dedicated exhibition spaces, conference facilities, and adaptable layouts suited for both large-scale and specialized events. The venue plays an important role in promoting regional commerce and international trade by hosting sector-focused exhibitions and public events. With functional infrastructure and strategic positioning in Morocco's economic capital, CICEC contributes to business networking, market access, and industry development, strengthening the country's presence within the African MICE ecosystem.

69. Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town International Convention Centre serves as one of Africa's premier convention and exhibition venues, playing a pivotal role in the continent's MICE industry. Located in Cape Town, the centre hosts major international conferences, trade exhibitions, and corporate events across sectors such as technology, healthcare, finance, and energy. It attracts global organisations, industry leaders, and policymakers, reinforcing Cape Town's reputation as a leading business events destination. Its modern, flexible facilities—including expansive exhibition halls, auditoriums, and meeting rooms—support large-scale and concurrent events with high operational efficiency. Strategically positioned near the city's central business district and waterfront, it benefits from strong connectivity and proximity to hotels and transport networks. The centre contributes significantly to economic growth by driving business tourism, fostering global collaboration, and strengthening Africa's presence in the international MICE landscape.

70. Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City, United States

The Javits Center is a premier global convention venue located in Manhattan. It hosts large-scale international events across industries such as fashion, technology, and healthcare. With expansive exhibition halls and high attendee capacity, it supports major trade shows and conferences. Its strategic location ensures strong connectivity and accessibility. Sustainability features, including certification, highlight its environmental commitment. The centre plays a critical role in global business networking and innovation, reinforcing New York City's status as a leading MICE destination.

71. Kenyatta International Convention Centre

Kenyatta International Convention Centre serves as Kenya's flagship convention venue and a key hub for East Africa's MICE industry. Located in Nairobi, it hosts international conferences, exhibitions, and government events across sectors such as trade, diplomacy, and development. The venue attracts global organisations, policymakers, and business leaders, reinforcing Nairobi's role as a regional gateway. Its iconic tower, flexible halls, and meeting spaces support diverse event formats with operational efficiency. Strategically positioned in the city centre, it benefits from strong connectivity and accessibility. The centre contributes significantly to economic growth by promoting business tourism, facilitating dialogue, and strengthening regional cooperation.

72. RAI Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands

RAI Amsterdam is one of Europe's largest and most advanced exhibition venues, located in the Zuidas business district. With over 112,000 sqm of indoor space, it hosts major international trade fairs and conferences. Drawing up to one million visitors annually, it serves industries such as logistics, healthcare, and technology. Its 13 modular halls allow simultaneous global events. Advanced digital infrastructure supports hybrid and large-scale operations. Sustainability initiatives, including energy-efficient systems, enhance its global appeal. With strong connectivity to Schiphol Airport, RAI Amsterdam remains a cornerstone of Europe's MICE industry and a hub for innovation and collaboration.

73. Kentucky International Convention Center (KICC), Louisville, United States

The Kentucky International Convention Center is a key regional venue in Louisville, offering flexible and modern event spaces. It caters to industries such as healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing, hosting mid-scale conventions and trade shows. Its downtown location ensures accessibility and integration with local amenities. The venue's modular halls and efficient infrastructure support diverse event formats. Sustainability and digital capabilities enhance operational efficiency. While primarily regional, KICC plays an important role in economic development and professional networking in the Midwest, serving as a reliable hub for corporate and association events.

74. Feria Valencia, Valencia, Spain

Feria Valencia is one of Spain's largest exhibition venues, offering around 200,000 sqm of indoor space. Hosting over one million visitors annually, it supports major trade fairs across industries such as ceramics, renewable energy, and tourism. Its modular halls and high ceilings enable flexible event configurations. Advanced infrastructure and hybrid event technologies ensure efficiency and scalability. Located near Valencia Airport, it offers strong connectivity for international delegates. Sustainability initiatives further enhance its operational standards. Feria Valencia plays a significant role in Southern Europe's MICE landscape, acting as a hub for innovation, trade promotion, and business collaboration.

75. Auckland Convention Centre

Auckland Convention Centre serves as a key convention and events venue in New Zealand, supporting the country's growing presence in the Asia-Pacific MICE industry. Located in Auckland, the centre hosts international conferences, corporate meetings, and exhibitions across sectors such as tourism, technology, finance, and education. It attracts global organisations, industry leaders, and regional stakeholders, reinforcing Auckland's role as a gateway for business events in Oceania. Its modern, flexible event spaces and integrated facilities enable efficient management of diverse and concurrent events. Strategically positioned within the city's central business district, it benefits from strong connectivity, proximity to hotels, and transport networks. The venue contributes to economic growth by driving business tourism, fostering collaboration, and enhancing New Zealand's global MICE positioning.

76. Manila World Trade Center (WTC Manila), Philippines

WTC Manila is a leading Southeast Asian convention venue, strategically located in Pasay's commercial district. Offering around 20,000 sqm of exhibition space, it supports trade fairs, corporate events, and government forums. Hosting up to 250,000 visitors annually, it connects regional and global industries such as tourism, healthcare, and manufacturing. Its modular halls and high ceilings allow flexible event configurations. Equipped with advanced AV systems and hybrid event capabilities, it ensures operational efficiency. Its proximity to Ninoy Aquino International Airport enhances accessibility. WTC Manila plays a key role in positioning the Philippines as an emerging MICE destination in Asia.

77. Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), Kigali, Rwanda

KCC is Rwanda's premier convention venue, known for its iconic design and modern facilities. Located in Kigali, it supports industries such as finance, healthcare, and tourism. Its flexible halls enable diverse event hosting. The venue attracts regional and global participants, strengthening Rwanda's MICE industry. Sustainability initiatives and advanced infrastructure enhance its capabilities. KCC plays a key role in positioning Kigali as an emerging MICE destination in Africa.

78. Greater Columbus Convention Center (GCCC), Columbus, United States

The Greater Columbus Convention Center is a major Midwest venue known for its large-scale, flexible infrastructure. With six exhibition halls and extensive meeting facilities, it accommodates multiple simultaneous events across industries like healthcare, technology, and manufacturing. Its central location in Columbus ensures strong accessibility and integration with urban amenities. GCCC plays a vital role in hosting national conventions and trade shows, supporting economic and professional development. Advanced digital infrastructure and sustainability-focused operations further strengthen its position. The venue's scale and versatility make it a leading convention centre in the Midwest.

79. Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre

Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre serves as one of Australia's leading convention and exhibition venues, playing a key role in the Asia-Pacific MICE industry. Located in Brisbane, the centre hosts major international conferences, trade exhibitions, and corporate events across sectors such as technology, healthcare, science, and education. It attracts global organisations, industry leaders, and policymakers, reinforcing Brisbane's reputation as a growing business events destination. Its flexible, world-class facilities include expansive exhibition halls, auditoriums, and meeting rooms designed to support large-scale and concurrent events with high operational efficiency. Strategically positioned in the South Bank precinct, it benefits from strong connectivity, modern infrastructure, and proximity to hotels and cultural attractions. The centre contributes significantly to economic growth by driving business tourism, fostering innovation, and strengthening Australia's presence in the global MICE landscape.

80. Expo Guadalajara

Expo Guadalajara serves as one of Mexico's largest and most important convention and exhibition venues, playing a central role in Latin America's MICE industry. Located in Guadalajara, the venue hosts major international trade shows, corporate events, and industry exhibitions across sectors such as technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and consumer goods. It attracts global corporations, industry professionals, and regional businesses, reinforcing its position as a key platform for trade and networking. Its expansive, flexible halls and modern infrastructure support large-scale and concurrent events efficiently. Strategically positioned within a major economic hub, it benefits from strong connectivity and accessibility. The centre contributes significantly to economic growth by driving business tourism, facilitating trade, and strengthening regional industry development.

81. BolognaFiere, Bologna, Italy

BolognaFiere is Italy's leading exhibition centre, strategically positioned as a logistics hub between Northern and Southern Europe. With over 220,000 sqm of exhibition space and more than 30 halls, it supports diverse international trade shows. Hosting over 1.5 million visitors annually, it serves industries such as food, machinery, and design. Its modular, column-free layout enables simultaneous large-scale events. Advanced AV systems and hybrid capabilities ensure operational flexibility. Strong transport links, including proximity to Bologna Airport, enhance accessibility. BolognaFiere plays a critical role in Italy's economy, reinforcing its position as a major European MICE destination.

82. Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Las Vegas, United States

Sands Expo is a major convention venue in Las Vegas, hosting global trade shows and exhibitions. Its extensive infrastructure enables large-scale multi-event hosting. The venue attracts international participants, reinforcing Las Vegas's MICE dominance. Sustainability initiatives enhance its operations. It plays a key role in global business networking.

83. Prague Congress Centre, Prague, Czech Republic

Prague Congress Centre is Central Europe's leading convention venue, offering over 24,000 sqm of exhibition space. With more than 15 halls and a large plenary hall for 3,000 delegates, it supports major international congresses. Hosting up to 300,000 visitors annually, it serves industries such as healthcare, energy, and technology. Its advanced AV systems and hybrid capabilities enable seamless event delivery. Located near Prague's city centre, it offers excellent accessibility. Sustainability initiatives and modern infrastructure enhance its appeal. The venue strengthens Prague's reputation as a key European destination for global conferences and professional networking.

84. Lisbon Congress Centre, Lisbon, Portugal

The Lisbon Congress Centre is Portugal's premier MICE venue, located in the capital's cultural and financial district. With 14,000 sqm of exhibition space, it supports international conferences and trade events. Hosting up to 200,000 visitors annually, it serves industries such as tourism, healthcare, and technology. Its modular halls and advanced AV systems enable flexible event management. Sustainability initiatives and digital infrastructure align with global standards. Its proximity to Lisbon Airport enhances accessibility. The centre plays a vital role in strengthening Lisbon's position as a leading MICE destination in Southern Europe.

85. Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), Doha, Qatar

Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha stands as a flagship Middle Eastern MICE hub, offering over 40,000 sqm exhibition space and advanced hybrid event infrastructure. Hosting global summits like WISE, it attracts international industries including energy and healthcare, supported by Platinum sustainability and strategic Education City connectivity.

86. Jio World Convention Centre

Jio World Convention Centre serves as India's premier convention and exhibition venue, playing a vital role in the country's rapidly expanding MICE industry. Located in Mumbai, the centre hosts high-profile international conferences, exhibitions, and corporate events across sectors such as finance, technology, entertainment, and global trade. It attracts multinational corporations, industry leaders, and policymakers, reinforcing Mumbai's status as a key business hub. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure, including large convention halls, ballrooms, and meeting spaces, supports seamless execution of large-scale and concurrent events. Strategically positioned within a major commercial district, it benefits from strong connectivity and premium hospitality access. The centre significantly contributes to economic growth by driving business tourism, fostering global partnerships, and strengthening India's presence in the global MICE landscape.

87. Bahrain Exhibition World (BEW), Manama, Bahrain

BEW is Bahrain's flagship convention venue, hosting international exhibitions and conferences. Located in Manama, it supports industries such as finance and energy. Its modular halls and advanced infrastructure enable large-scale event hosting. The venue attracts global participants, strengthening Bahrain's MICE industry. Sustainability initiatives enhance its operations. BEW plays a key role in the Gulf region's convention sector.

88. Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Taipei, Taiwan

Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center represents Taiwan's premier MICE facility, delivering over 100,000 sqm of exhibition space across modular halls. Hosting global events like Computex, it attracts up to one million visitors annually, supporting technology-driven industries with advanced infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and seamless urban connectivity in East Asia.

89. Jeju Convention Center

Jeju International Convention Center combines scenic island surroundings with 15,000 sqm exhibition space. Hosting tourism, renewable energy, and corporate events, it attracts regional and global audiences while promoting sustainable practices and integrating leisure with business, positioning Jeju as a distinctive MICE destination in East Asia.

90. AsiaWorld Expo

AsiaWorld-Expo serves as a leading convention and exhibition hub in Asia, playing a vital role in the region's MICE industry. Located in Hong Kong adjacent to the international airport, it hosts major global trade shows, exhibitions, concerts, and corporate events across sectors such as aviation, technology, logistics, and entertainment. The venue attracts international businesses and industry leaders, reinforcing Hong Kong's position as a global events destination. Its modern, flexible halls and strong connectivity enable efficient large-scale events while driving business tourism and economic growth.

91. Macau Venetian Convention and Exhibition Centre

The Venetian Macao Convention and Exhibition Centre serves as one of Asia's largest integrated convention and exhibition venues, playing a significant role in the region's MICE industry. Located in Macau, it hosts international trade shows, corporate events, and exhibitions across sectors such as hospitality, gaming, technology, and retail. The venue attracts global businesses and industry leaders, reinforcing Macau's position as a key events destination. Its expansive halls and integrated resort infrastructure enable efficient large-scale events while driving business tourism and regional economic growth.

92. Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore

Suntec Singapore Convention Centre is a leading Southeast Asian MICE venue offering 42,000 sqm of flexible space. Hosting over one million attendees annually, it supports industries like finance and technology, combining central connectivity, advanced hybrid event capabilities, and sustainable operations within Singapore's global business ecosystem.

93. Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC), Muscat, Oman

OCEC is Oman's flagship convention venue, designed for large-scale international events. Located in Muscat, it supports industries such as energy, tourism, and healthcare. Its modern infrastructure and flexible halls enable diverse event formats. The venue attracts regional and global participants, strengthening Oman's MICE industry. Sustainability initiatives and advanced technology enhance its capabilities. OCEC plays a key role in positioning Muscat as a business and networking hub in the Gulf region.

94. Osaka International Convention Center (Grand Cube Osaka), Japan

Grand Cube Osaka is a central Japanese MICE hub offering 10,000 sqm of exhibition space and hosting international conferences across healthcare, technology, and academia. Its modern infrastructure, strong connectivity, and multi-purpose facilities support knowledge exchange, reinforcing Osaka's position as a leading business and innovation centre in Asia.

95. Corferias – Bogotá International Conference & Exhibition Center, Colombia

Corferias in Bogotá offers 70,000 sqm of exhibition space and hosts major trade fairs like AgroExpo. Serving multiple industries, it attracts large international participation, supporting Colombia's economic sectors and reinforcing Bogotá's position as a leading MICE destination in Latin America with strong infrastructure and global connectivity.

96. Wisconsin Center (Baird Center), Milwaukee, United States

The Baird Center in Milwaukee serves as a key regional convention hub, supporting industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and education. Its flexible, column-free halls and modular layouts allow efficient hosting of trade shows and conferences. Located in downtown Milwaukee, it benefits from strong urban connectivity, linking visitors to hotels and business districts. The venue is known for operational efficiency and mid-to-large-scale event capability. Sustainability initiatives, including energy-efficient systems, further enhance its appeal. While primarily regional, its role in facilitating industry networking and business development makes it a critical Midwest MICE destination.

97. Panama Convention Center, Panama City, Panama

Panama Convention Center is Central America's largest venue, offering 25,000 sqm exhibition space. Hosting logistics, finance, and technology events, it supports regional and global business engagement, leveraging Panama City's strategic location and connectivity to strengthen its role as a gateway for trade and conferences across the Americas.

98. Lima Convention Center, Lima, Peru

Lima Convention Center delivers 15,000 sqm of flexible space, hosting mining, finance, and technology events. Positioned in Peru's capital, it supports international conferences and trade shows, combining modern infrastructure and connectivity to enhance Lima's role as a key MICE and business destination in South America.

99. Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland

Palexpo is Switzerland's largest exhibition and convention centre, strategically located in Geneva next to the international airport, ensuring seamless global accessibility. It hosts major international trade shows and congresses, particularly in sectors like mobility, aviation, and luxury industries. With over 100,000 square metres of flexible, modular space, it supports large-scale exhibitions, corporate events, and concurrent gatherings. The venue features advanced infrastructure, efficient logistics, and strong digital capabilities. Emphasising sustainability and operational excellence, Palexpo plays a vital role in facilitating global business exchange, innovation, and cross-industry collaboration within the European and international MICE ecosystem.

100. Santiago Espacio Riesco, Santiago, Chile

Espacio Riesco serves as one of Chile's leading convention and exhibition venues, playing a key role in Latin America's MICE industry. Located in Santiago, the venue hosts major international trade fairs, exhibitions, and corporate events across sectors such as mining, agriculture, technology, and consumer industries. It offers over 120,000+ sqm of total event space, including indoor halls and outdoor areas, enabling large-scale and concurrent events with high operational efficiency. The venue attracts global exhibitors, industry leaders, and regional stakeholders, reinforcing Santiago's position as a strategic business hub. With strong connectivity and modern infrastructure, it contributes significantly to economic growth by driving business tourism, promoting trade, and fostering industry collaboration.

"The rise of mega venues across the Germany, UK, Spain, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, alongside Europe's continued leadership and North America's technological edge, reflects a highly competitive and rapidly evolving ecosystem. What stands out is the growing emphasis on sustainability, connectivity, and hybrid event capabilities, which are now essential benchmarks for global competitiveness. These developments indicate that the future of the MICE industry will be shaped by venues that can seamlessly integrate technology, accommodate large-scale participation, and support sustainable operations, ultimately redefining how global industries connect, collaborate, and drive long-term economic value", says, Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Travel And Tour World.

Earlier, Travel And Tour World has published Top 20 Safest Travel Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026, TTW Reveals Top 50 Safest Travel Destinations Around the World for 2026, TTW Picks Best 50 Heritage Travel Destinations in the World for 2026, TTW Reveals 50 Best Nightlife Travel Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026, TTW Announces Top 50 Nightlife Travel Destinations in the World for 2026 Top 50 Cruise Ships Around the World for 2026 Revealed by TTW, Top 50 Valentine's Day Travel Destinations in Americas and Caribbean Unveiled by TTW, 50 Best Valentine's Day Travel Destinations Around the World, Top 50 Countries of the World as Best Travel Destinations for 2026, Top 50 Destinations Around the World for US Travelers in 2026 and Top 50 Adventure Travel Destinations of the World for 2026.

Research Methodology

The research methodology for this study on global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) venues is based on a structured, multi-layered approach combining secondary data analysis, editorial insights and feedbacks from 25 million readers, comparative benchmarking, and qualitative assessment of infrastructure and industry positioning.

1. Research Design

This study adopts a descriptive and comparative research design, aimed at analysing and benchmarking the world's leading exhibition and convention centres across regions including Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The objective is to identify patterns in scale, infrastructure, global importance, and industry recognition among top-performing venues.

2. Data Collection Method

The research is primarily based on data sources, compiled from industry reports, official venue documentation, global MICE rankings. The dataset includes 100 major exhibition and convention venues worldwide, with detailed profiling of selected flagship venues such as Messegelände Hannover, National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai, Messe Frankfurt, and others.

3. Data Parameters and Variables

The study evaluates each venue based on consistent analytical variables, including:

Venue size (indoor and outdoor exhibition space)

Infrastructure capabilities (modular halls, logistics systems, meeting facilities)

Event scale (attendees, exhibitors, global participation)

Key events hosted and their global significance

Technological integration (digital infrastructure, hybrid capabilities)

Sustainability initiatives (energy efficiency, certifications)

Connectivity (proximity to airports, rail, and urban transport systems)

These parameters allow for a standardised comparison across diverse global venues.

5. Analytical Approach

The research employs a comparative benchmarking framework, where venues are analysed against each other to identify:

Leaders in scale and capacity

Regional strengths (e.g., Europe in industrial trade fairs, Asia in mega-integrated venues)

Emerging trends such as sustainability, smart infrastructure, and hybrid event capabilities

Feedbacks from more 25 million business delegates, MICE Leaders, business travellers, corporate travellers

A qualitative synthesis approach is used to interpret how these venues contribute to global trade, innovation, and business tourism.

6. Case Study Integration

Detailed case study analysis has been conducted for selected high-impact venues, including:

Messegelände Hannover (Germany)

National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai (China)

Messe Frankfurt (Germany)

Fiera Milano (Italy) and more convention centres

These case studies provide deeper insights into operational scale, technological advancements, and strategic importance within the global MICE ecosystem.

7. Validation and Reliability

To ensure accuracy and reliability:

Data points were cross-referenced with multiple industry sources

Consistent metrics were applied across all venues

This strengthens the credibility of the comparative analysis.

About Travel And Tour World (TTW)

Travel and Tour World (TTW) is a premier global digital travel media platform reaching over 25 million readers worldwide across 104 regional platforms in European, Asian, African, Middle East and Indian languages. Since 2009, TTW has been a trusted source of travel and tourism industry news, intelligence, and trend analysis. Through insightful content, reliable information, and effective communication, TTW delivers valuable perspectives that support informed decision-making and inspire modern travellers worldwide. Built on years of industry expertise, the platform has evolved into a trusted source for comprehensive travel and tourism insights.

As an official media partner to more than 1,500 international travel and hospitality events, including WTM Events, ITB Asia, ITB China, IMEX America & Frankfurt, and ATM, TTW connects tourism boards, airlines, hotels, tour operators, MICE planners, and luxury travel brands with global industry decision-makers. With its unmatched multilingual reach and editorial credibility, TTW continues to shape conversations that define the future of global travel.

Media Contact:

Tuhin Sarkar

+1 917-677-7753

Travel and Tour World

[email protected]

www.travelandtourworld.com

SOURCE Travel And Tour World