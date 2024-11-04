TTX COMPANY APPOINTS MARTY THOMAS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTX Company ('TTX' or 'the Company'), the railcar pooling experts, announced today the appointment of Marty Thomas to the position of Executive Vice President, effective November 4, 2024.

Marty Thomas, Executive Vice President

Marty has over 27 years of leadership experience in the freight rail industry, most recently serving as group vice president at Wabtec. In this role, he was responsible for enterprise locomotive engine manufacturing, aftermarket remanufacturing, distribution and supply chain, and oversaw twenty-five sites and plants and more than 2,400 employees. Prior to Wabtec, Marty worked at GE Transportation for 22 years, spending 17 of those years co-located with CSX, UPRR and BNSF in locomotive maintenance contract operations. Marty served as the service contract executive for both UPRR and BNSF, and, in a subsequent role, was responsible for enterprise quality and product reliability for GE Transportation. Marty has a bachelor's degree in technology from Montana State University - Northern, an MBA from Frostburg State University and is GE Six Sigma Master Black Belt certified.

Tom Wells, TTX President and CEO, welcomed Mr. Thomas' appointment, stating, "We are excited to add Marty to the executive team and rely on his extensive leadership experience to manage the affairs of TTX Company. Furthermore, his relationships within the rail industry will serve TTX well in advancing our operations."

About TTX Company

TTX is a railcar pooling company founded as Trailer Train in 1955 by the Pennsylvania Railroad. TTX's right-sized, low cost, reliable fleet of over 175,000 railcars serves North America's railroads and the world's freight needs. TTX helps railroads meet their customers' needs by providing well-maintained railcars in an efficient, pooled environment, investing $6 billion in additional railcars, over the past ten years alone. TTX has a complete engineering and design team to care for its large and varied fleet with maintenance operations in terminals across the network. In addition to this vital role as a railcar pool operator, TTX invests in and operates sophisticated industry technology solutions. These solutions improve the quality and timeliness of financial and operating information for managing our business and that we share with our owners to help them manage theirs. Further, TTX is a recognized innovator in the technical design and engineering of railcar components. To learn more about TTX, visit www.ttx.com.

