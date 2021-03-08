Tu Salud Sin COVID: New website helps Hispanics manage their chronic diseases during COVID

"COVID-19 predominantly sickens and kills people with chronic diseases, especially those who are Black or Latinx," said John W. Robitscher, MPH, CEO of NACDD "Resources like tusaludsincovid.org and the public service announcements airing on La Red Hispana are critical to spreading the word that people can improve their chronic diseases to protect their health, despite the pandemic," he said.

YourHealthBeyondCOVID.org is available in both Spanish and English and provides tips and information for those with illnesses whose health could worsen during the pandemic, whether through lack of treatment, lack of access to treatment, or by becoming ill from COVID-19. The website, developed by Nicely Built and NACDD, in collaboration with the Hispanic Communications Network, has the latest news and information about chronic disease and COVID-19.

"It is important not to lower our guard and protect ourselves even more if we suffer from a chronic disease. Unfortunately there isn't much information about COVID-19 and chronic diseases, but here are steps we can take to strengthen our well-being. We are proud to be part of a campaign that takes into account our communities who are the most vulnerable and under-resourced in their own language," said Alison Rodden, CEO of HCN.

The Tu Salud Sin COVID campaign will include various activations through social media, original audio and video productions with the personal testimony of José López Zamorano from Bienvenidos a América. In addition, there will be resources to download on the dedicated page for the campaign at LaRedHispana.org .

About Hispanic Communications Network & La Red Hispana

Hispanic Communications Network (HCN) is a hybrid culturally driven social impact agency that also serves as the largest producer and syndicator of public interest content and programming for Spanish-language media in the US. HCN works exclusively with government, nonprofit, philanthropy and CSR clients that match their mission to improve quality of life for US Latinx communities. Through its La Red Hispana multimedia networks and influencers personalities on radio, TV, digital, social media, print and mobile platforms, HCN currently reaches a measured audience of over 8 million Latinx consumers in urban, mid-sized and rural markets weekly.

