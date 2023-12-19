TU selects inaugural executive director of Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute

News provided by

The University of Tulsa

19 Dec, 2023, 16:23 ET

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Raduege, who most recently served as chief information officer at U.S. European Command in Stuttgart, Germany, has been named the inaugural executive director of the Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute (OCII) at The University of Tulsa.

The university announced that Raduege is bringing his vast experience with technology, operations and communications as well as his academic credentials in business administration and organizational management to lead the new OCII. The institute was created earlier this year through an initial $24 million investment, composed of Oklahoma American Rescue Plan Act funds and George Kaiser Family Foundation matching funds for workforce development, small business outreach and lab-to-market technology innovation.

"The University of Tulsa conducted a national search for the right person to set the bar for OCII, and we were fortunate to attract candidates of Gen. Raduege's caliber," said TU President Brad R. Carson. "Chad's background and skills are uniquely aligned to advance the university's history as a world leader in cyber education and research for nearly 25 years."

Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute focuses on developing, testing and deploying cyber research outcomes and technology developments. The university is leveraging nationally recognized cyber scholars in academia and research, in addition to Tulsa's dynamic business and innovation community, to meet the global demand for cyber talent and technology.

Before taking the role of CIO and director of command, control, communications and computers/cyber with the U.S. Air Force in Europe, Raduege served as CIO for Air Combat Command in Hampton, Virginia.

Prior to that position, Raduege served as the commander of the White House Communications Agency in Washington, D.C., and the commander of the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group in San Antonio, Texas. He has also served in deployed missions to Bosnia, Iraq and Kyrgyzstan and was a recovery team leader in the aftermath of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

"After a fulfilling military career in service to our nation, I am honored and excited to join another distinguished team – The University of Tulsa – where I look forward to tackling another meaningful mission: the intersection of Oklahoma's technical workforce development and Tulsa's emerging technology ecosystem," Raduege said. "Our Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute looks forward to helping shape our nation's technological development, evolution and future."

SOURCE The University of Tulsa

Also from this source

UTulsa's Hurricane Ventures announces investments in BPEndo, Titan Intake

UTulsa's Hurricane Ventures announces investments in BPEndo, Titan Intake

The University of Tulsa and Hurricane Ventures have announced two new start-up investments, BPEndo and Titan Intake. Hurricane Ventures aims to...
University of Tulsa sponsors $25,000 business pitch competition

University of Tulsa sponsors $25,000 business pitch competition

The University of Tulsa's Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship and JOLT@TUBusiness came together to host the new Regent Bank Hurricane Pitch...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.