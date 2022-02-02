Tuacahn Is Gearing Up for 2022 Broadway Season

IVINS, Utah, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Although it's still months before the lights go up on the 2022 Tuacahn Broadway season, the teams behind the scenes are already busy with show selection, design concepts and, of course, curating just the right cast.

2022 Season Announcement

With audiences already eagerly anticipating the opening of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, along with Wonderland, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, actors and actresses from around the country are equally excited by the possibility of taking their turn on Tuacahn's iconic stages.

The casting tour kicked off Jan. 10 and includes auditions in Salt Lake City, Provo, Los Angeles, New York City and St. George.

The audition team includes Scott Anderson, Tuacahn's artistic director, along with Shari Jordan, assistant artistic producer and casting coordinator, as well as the creative teams for each of the season's musicals. Casting actors who can tackle roles across each of the season's productions takes an extra dose of talent, and some creative collaboration among the directors and choreographers.

However, one role that has already been decided is that David Archuleta will play the title role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat through Sept. 3.

"This will be a great vehicle for David," Anderson says. "People are going to love it!"

The decision to cast Archuleta in this popular role has been in the works for a while, and is just one piece to the puzzle when it comes to determining which productions to include in the season.

"We've been pursuing the rights to do Joseph for a couple of years," Jordan says. "We also love to present a Disney Theatrical production and we haven't done Mary Poppins since 2013. And after seeing the monumental success of The Count of Monte Cristo this summer, the chance to produce another Frank Wildhorn piece like Wonderland made a lot of sense."

"It's a no-brainer for the Tuacahn audience," says Frank Wildhorn of Wonderland. "It's a family show with a lot of great hits. I think it's going to delight audiences. I hope the community will embrace this production as its own."

Inside the Hafen Theatre, audiences can expect Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story to live up to the level of talent and energy unleashed during Million Dollar Quartet.

"Buddy Holly is going to be the perfect fit," Jordan says. "The story is filled with all kinds of interesting details, and you are definitely going to know these songs."

Similar to MDQ, the actors will be playing their own instruments live on stage.

"And who doesn't love the delightful holiday classics like 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,' and 'Holly Jolly Christmas?'" Jordan says. "I just can't wait to see it all come together."

