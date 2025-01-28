TuanChe Announces Plan to Adopt DeepSeek R1 Model to Accelerate Intelligent Technology Upgrades

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) ("TuanChe" or the "Company"), a leading automotive marketplace platform, today announced its plan to adopt DeepSeek's newly released R1 model as the technological foundation for its intelligent service system. This initiative aims to further enhance TuanChe's technological capabilities in smart marketing and user interaction, delivering more precise, efficient, and intelligent automotive consumption experiences for its users.

The DeepSeek R1 model has enhanced its advanced reasoning capabilities through a multi-stage loop training approach, demonstrating exceptional performance in mathematical operations, code analysis, and natural language reasoning tasks. Notably, its breakthroughs in reinforcement learning allow DeepSeek R1 to autonomously learn complex reasoning strategies through self-play and evolution without reliance on extensive labeled data.

TuanChe has consistently focused on improving platform service efficiency and user experience through independent research and technology optimization. The selection of the DeepSeek R1 model underscores its robust reasoning abilities and self-learning characteristics. By deeply integrating the R1 model, TuanChe will optimize its user data analysis processes and intelligent recommendation systems, enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of its services.

TuanChe plans to incorporate the DeepSeek R1 model into its intelligent marketing and interaction platform, leveraging R1's deep learning algorithms to comprehensively analyze user behavior and market data. This will enable more personalized service recommendations. Additionally, the open-source nature of the R1 model provides TuanChe with the flexibility for secondary development and scenario-specific applications, allowing the company to meet diverse customer needs and business requirements.

TuanChe stated that adopting DeepSeek R1 is a significant milestone in its digital and intelligent strategic upgrade. Looking ahead, TuanChe will continue to introduce innovative technologies and services to further enhance its users' automotive consumption experience."

With the gradual integration of DeepSeek R1 into its operations, TuanChe is expected to deliver smarter, more personalized services to its users in the near future, driving the digital transformation of the automotive marketplace. This strategic decision not only injects new momentum into TuanChe's growth but also paves the way for the application of intelligent technologies in the automotive industry.

About TuanChe Limited

Founded in 2010, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) is China's leading automotive marketplace platform. TuanChe is dedicated to connecting automotive consumers with manufacturers, dealers, and service providers. By integrating its digital platforms with offline sales events, TuanChe offers comprehensive automotive marketing and transaction services. Through its integrated marketing strategies, TuanChe transforms individual and independent car purchases into large-scale group buying experiences, using an interactive many-to-many model.

