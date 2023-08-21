TuanChe Limited Receives Second Compliance Period Granted by Nasdaq

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TuanChe Limited ("TuanChe" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TC), a leading integrated automotive marketplace in China, today announced that on August 18, 2023, it received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (the "Nasdaq"), granting the Company a second period of 180 calendar days, or until February 12, 2024, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

As previously disclosed, on February 17, 2023, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq, indicating that the Company is no longer in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules, as the Company's closing bid price per American depositary share ("ADS") had been below US$1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days. The Company was given a period of 180 calendar days, or until August 16, 2023, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs must meet or exceed US$1.00 per ADS for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days on or prior to February 12, 2024. As required by Nasdaq, the Company confirmed that it would implement a reverse stock split or ADS ratio change, if necessary, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

The Company intends to continue to actively monitor the minimum bid price requirement and, as appropriate, will consider available options to resolve any deficiencies and regain compliance.

About TuanChe

Founded in 2010, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) is a leading integrated automotive marketplace in China. TuanChe offers services to connect automotive consumers with various industry players such as automakers, dealers and other automotive service providers. TuanChe provides automotive marketing and transaction related services by integrating its online platforms with offline sales events. Through its integrated marketing solutions, TuanChe turns individual and isolated automobile purchase transactions into large-scale collective purchase activities by creating an interactive many-to-many environment. Furthermore, leveraging its proprietary data analytics and advanced digital marketing system, TuanChe's online marketing service platform helps industry customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their advertising placements.

