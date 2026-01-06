TUBBY TODD LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE AT TARGET, BRINGING TRUSTED BABY SKINCARE TO 1,100+ STORES

The Family-Founded Brand's First Major Retail Expansion Features A Dedicated End Cap And Bestselling

Clean Essentials For Babies And Families

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tubby Todd , the family-founded skincare brand known for gentle, effective essentials for sensitive skin, is officially launching nationwide at Target beginning today. Marking the brand's first major brick-and-mortar retail expansion, Tubby Todd will be available in more than 1,100 Target stores across the U.S. and on Target.com .

Tubby Todd Regular's Bundle available at Target.

The nationwide rollout includes a dedicated in-store end cap featuring Tubby Todd's bestselling clean skincare products for babies and families—underscoring Target's commitment to modern family care and Tubby Todd's leadership in the baby skincare category. Tubby Todd is the first baby skincare brand in years to secure a dedicated end cap at this scale.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Brian and Andrea Faulkner Williams, Tubby Todd began as a parent-driven solution for their own children's sensitive skin and has since grown into one of the most trusted names in family skincare. Beyond its products, the brand has built a highly engaged parent community—anchored by a private Facebook group of more than 25,000 members and a social following of more than 600,000 on Instagram—where families share routines, tips, and real-life support.

"From day one, Tubby Todd has been shaped by parents—what they're going through, what they're searching for, and what they need to feel supported," said Andrea Faulkner Williams, co-founder of Tubby Todd. "Launching at Target is a meaningful milestone because it allows us to meet families where they already shop, with products they know and trust—and it helps more parents discover solutions for sensitive skin, right when they need them."

With its Target debut, Tubby Todd brings increased accessibility to parents seeking clean, effective skincare for sensitive, dry, or eczema-prone skin—without compromising on quality or formulation standards. The brand's focus on thoughtful ingredients, joyful design, and everyday functionality continues to resonate with modern families nationwide.

Shoppers can now find the following Tubby Todd products in Target stores and on Target.com

All Over Ointment – Eczema Treatment (3.5 oz): $21.99 / (8 oz): $35.99 Best-selling, National Eczema Association approved formula with 1% Colloidal Oatmeal to help moisturize and soothe sensitive, dry, or eczema-prone skin.

Hair + Body Wash (8.5 oz): $16.99 A gentle, plant-based cleanser that hydrates and nourishes skin from head to toe.

Everyday Lotion (8.5 oz) : $16.99 A lightweight, moisturizing lotion designed for daily sensitive-skin support.

: Sweet Cheeks Diaper Paste Spray (2 oz) : $15.99 A clean, convenient diaper rash spray that helps soothe and protect delicate skin.

: Cradle Cap Gel (1.8 oz): $15.99 Contains naturally derived Pyrithione Zinc with hydrating ingredients like Aloe Vera Leaf Juice and Olive Fruit Oil to help fight, improve, and prevent symptoms of Cradle Cap, including scaling, redness, and irritation, to reveal healthier looking skin.

The Regulars Bundle (set of 3) : $49 A curated set of three sensitive skincare essentials—Hair + Body Wash, All Over Ointment, and Everyday Lotion—bundled for convenience and value.

:

Tubby Todd products remain available on TubbyTodd.com and Amazon , with Target serving as the brand's first national brick-and-mortar retail partner.

About Tubby Todd:

Founded in 2014 by husband-and-wife duo Brian and Andrea Faulkner Williams, Tubby Todd is a family-founded skincare brand creating gentle, effective essentials for sensitive skin. What began as a solution for their own children's dryness and eczema has grown into one of the most trusted names in baby and family skincare. The brand is best known for its hero product, All Over Ointment—an eczema treatment that has become a top-selling solution among parents and helped propel Tubby Todd to the #1 spot in baby skincare on Amazon.

Built by parents and shaped by community, Tubby Todd pairs clean, plant-based formulas with real results and joyful design. The brand has cultivated a highly engaged parent community through education, connection, and everyday skincare rituals, earning widespread loyalty among modern families. Tubby Todd products are available on TubbyTodd.com, Amazon, and at select national retailers, including Target.

SOURCE Tubby Todd