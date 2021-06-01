Tube Packaging Market by Type, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2026
DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tube Packaging Market by Type (Laminated, Aluminum, Plastic), Application (Oral Care, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Cleaning Products), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and South America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tube packaging market is estimated to be USD 9.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2026.
The growth is due to the growing demand from oral care and cosmetics application throughout the world. Furthermore, tubes are lightweight and can be easily transported as they occupy less space. They provide benefits such as protection, compactness, convenience, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. The growth of global flexible packaging industry is driving the tube packaging market.
Laminated tube is expected to be the fastest growing type in the tube packaging market during the forecast period
Laminated tube is the fastest-growing type segment in the tube packaging market. This segment is witnessing growth due to the advantages of laminated tubes such as ease of portability & handling, shape retention, and flexibility.
It accounted for a share of about 48.5% of the tube packaging market, in terms of value, in 2020.
Cosmetics is expected to be the fastest growing application in the tube packaging market during the forecast period
Cosmetics is the fastest-growing application segment in the tube packaging market. Improved standards of living, coupled with the rising disposable income of the working middle-class population in emerging economies, is expected to propel the market in the cosmetics segment.
It accounted for a share of about 20.3% of the tube packaging market, in terms of value, in 2020.
APAC is the largest market for tube packaging
APAC is the largest and market of tube packaging, with China being the major emerging market. The market in the region is growing because of the increase in demand for small and innovative packs for cosmetics and oral care applications in this region. China had the highest consumption of tube packaging. It accounted for a share of about 39.0% of the tube packaging market, in terms of value, in 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Tube Packaging Market
4.2 Tube Packaging Market, by Region
4.3 APAC: Tube Packaging Market, by Country and Application, 2020
4.4 Tube Packaging Market: by Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Growth in the Flexible Packaging Industry
5.3.1.2 Demand for Excellent Barrier Properties in Packaging Materials
5.3.1.3 Advancements in Packaging Technology
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Growth of Bioplastic-Based Packaging
5.3.3.2 Emergence of Paper-Based Tube Packaging
5.3.3.3 Increase in the Demand for Innovative and Convenience Packaging
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Availability of Substitutes
5.3.4.2 Recyclability of Plastic
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.1.2 Threat of New Entrants
6.1.3 Threat of Substitutes
6.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.1.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Supply Chain Analysis
6.4 Prominent Companies
6.5 Small & Medium Enterprises
6.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain
6.6 YC & YCC Shift
6.6.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Tube Packaging Manufacturers
6.7 Trade Analysis
6.8 Ecosystem
6.9 Pricing Analysis
6.10 Patent Analysis
6.10.1 Introduction
6.10.2 Methodology
6.10.3 Document Type
6.10.4 Publication Trends - Last 11 Years
6.10.5 Insights
6.10.6 Jurisdiction Analysis
6.10.7 Top Companies/Applicants
6.11 Technology Analysis
6.12 Case Study Analysis
6.12.1.1 Neopac Develops Polyfoil Dropper Tube Solution for Vegan Vitamin D Product
6.12.1.1.1 Objective
6.12.1.1.2 Solution Statement
6.12.1.1.3 Benefits
6.13 Regulatory Analysis
6.13.1 FDA
6.13.2 European Union
6.13.3 Recent Laws and Regulations Regarding Use and Recycling of Plastic
7 Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Tube Packaging Market, Scenario Analysis, by Region
8 Tube Packaging Market, by Type
9 Tube Packaging Market, by Application
10 Tube Packaging Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis
11.3 Market Share Analysis
11.4 Market Evaluation Framework
11.5 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players
11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.6.1 Star
11.6.2 Emerging Leaders
11.6.3 Pervasive
11.6.4 Emerging Companies
11.1 SME Matrix, 2020
11.1.1 Progressive Companies
11.1.2 Responsive Companies
11.1.3 Dynamic Companies
11.1.4 Starting Blocks
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.2.1 Deals
11.2.2 New Product Launch
11.2.3 Others
11.2.4 Partnership & Collaboration
11.2.5 Agreement & Contract
11.2.6 Joint Venture
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Amcor plc
12.1.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.1.2 Products Offered
12.1.1.3 Recent Developments
12.1.1.4 Analyst's View
12.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
12.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.1.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats
12.1.2 Albea
12.1.2.1 Business Overview
12.1.2.2 Products Offered
12.1.2.3 Recent Developments
12.1.2.4 Analyst's View
12.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
12.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.2.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats
12.1.3 Huhtamaki Oyj
12.1.3.1 Business Overview
12.1.3.2 Products Offered
12.1.3.3 Recent Developments
12.1.3.4 Analyst's View
12.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
12.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.3.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats
12.1.4 Essel Propack Limited
12.1.4.1 Business Overview
12.1.4.2 Products Offered
12.1.4.3 Recent Developments
12.1.4.4 Analyst's View
12.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
12.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.4.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats
12.1.5 Hoffmann Neopac AG
12.1.5.1 Business Overview
12.1.5.2 Products Offered
12.1.5.3 Recent Developments
12.1.5.4 Analyst's View
12.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
12.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.5.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats
12.1.6 Sonoco Products Company
12.1.6.1 Business Overview
12.1.6.2 Products Offered
12.1.6.3 Recent Developments
12.1.6.4 Analyst's View
12.1.6.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
12.1.6.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.6.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats
12.1.7 VisiPak
12.1.7.1 Business Overview
12.1.7.2 Products Offered
12.1.8 Montebello Packaging
12.1.8.1 Business Overview
12.1.8.2 Products Offered
12.1.9 Unette Corporation
12.1.9.1 Business Overview
12.1.9.2 Products Offered
12.1.10 Berry Global Inc.
12.1.10.1 Business Overview
12.1.10.2 Products Offered
12.1.10.3 Recent Developments
12.1.11 Constantia Flexibles Inc.
12.1.11.1 Business Overview
12.1.11.2 Products Offered
12.1.11.3 Recent Developments
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Worldwide Packaging Inc.
12.2.2 CTL-TH Packaging
12.2.3 Lageen Tubes
12.2.4 IntraPac International Cooperation
12.2.5 Viva Group
12.2.6 M&H Plastics
12.2.7 Unicep Packaging
12.2.8 Auber Packaging Solutions
12.2.9 3D Technopack Limited
12.2.10 CCL Industries
12.2.11 Romaco Group
12.2.12 HCT Group
12.2.13 BRK Packwell Private Limited
12.2.14 ALLTUB Group
13 Appendix
