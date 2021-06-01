Tube Packaging Market by Type, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tube Packaging Market by Type (Laminated, Aluminum, Plastic), Application (Oral Care, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Cleaning Products), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and South America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tube packaging market is estimated to be USD 9.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth is due to the growing demand from oral care and cosmetics application throughout the world. Furthermore, tubes are lightweight and can be easily transported as they occupy less space. They provide benefits such as protection, compactness, convenience, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. The growth of global flexible packaging industry is driving the tube packaging market.



Laminated tube is expected to be the fastest growing type in the tube packaging market during the forecast period



Laminated tube is the fastest-growing type segment in the tube packaging market. This segment is witnessing growth due to the advantages of laminated tubes such as ease of portability & handling, shape retention, and flexibility.

It accounted for a share of about 48.5% of the tube packaging market, in terms of value, in 2020.



Cosmetics is expected to be the fastest growing application in the tube packaging market during the forecast period



Cosmetics is the fastest-growing application segment in the tube packaging market. Improved standards of living, coupled with the rising disposable income of the working middle-class population in emerging economies, is expected to propel the market in the cosmetics segment.

It accounted for a share of about 20.3% of the tube packaging market, in terms of value, in 2020.



APAC is the largest market for tube packaging



APAC is the largest and market of tube packaging, with China being the major emerging market. The market in the region is growing because of the increase in demand for small and innovative packs for cosmetics and oral care applications in this region. China had the highest consumption of tube packaging. It accounted for a share of about 39.0% of the tube packaging market, in terms of value, in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Tube Packaging Market

4.2 Tube Packaging Market, by Region

4.3 APAC: Tube Packaging Market, by Country and Application, 2020

4.4 Tube Packaging Market: by Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growth in the Flexible Packaging Industry

5.3.1.2 Demand for Excellent Barrier Properties in Packaging Materials

5.3.1.3 Advancements in Packaging Technology

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growth of Bioplastic-Based Packaging

5.3.3.2 Emergence of Paper-Based Tube Packaging

5.3.3.3 Increase in the Demand for Innovative and Convenience Packaging

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Availability of Substitutes

5.3.4.2 Recyclability of Plastic



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.2 Threat of New Entrants

6.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.1.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 Prominent Companies

6.5 Small & Medium Enterprises

6.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain

6.6 YC & YCC Shift

6.6.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Tube Packaging Manufacturers

6.7 Trade Analysis

6.8 Ecosystem

6.9 Pricing Analysis

6.10 Patent Analysis

6.10.1 Introduction

6.10.2 Methodology

6.10.3 Document Type

6.10.4 Publication Trends - Last 11 Years

6.10.5 Insights

6.10.6 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.10.7 Top Companies/Applicants

6.11 Technology Analysis

6.12 Case Study Analysis

6.12.1.1 Neopac Develops Polyfoil Dropper Tube Solution for Vegan Vitamin D Product

6.12.1.1.1 Objective

6.12.1.1.2 Solution Statement

6.12.1.1.3 Benefits

6.13 Regulatory Analysis

6.13.1 FDA

6.13.2 European Union

6.13.3 Recent Laws and Regulations Regarding Use and Recycling of Plastic



7 Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Tube Packaging Market, Scenario Analysis, by Region



8 Tube Packaging Market, by Type



9 Tube Packaging Market, by Application



10 Tube Packaging Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Market Evaluation Framework

11.5 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players

11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.6.1 Star

11.6.2 Emerging Leaders

11.6.3 Pervasive

11.6.4 Emerging Companies

11.1 SME Matrix, 2020

11.1.1 Progressive Companies

11.1.2 Responsive Companies

11.1.3 Dynamic Companies

11.1.4 Starting Blocks

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 Deals

11.2.2 New Product Launch

11.2.3 Others

11.2.4 Partnership & Collaboration

11.2.5 Agreement & Contract

11.2.6 Joint Venture



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Amcor plc

12.1.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.1.2 Products Offered

12.1.1.3 Recent Developments

12.1.1.4 Analyst's View

12.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

12.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.1.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats

12.1.2 Albea

12.1.2.1 Business Overview

12.1.2.2 Products Offered

12.1.2.3 Recent Developments

12.1.2.4 Analyst's View

12.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

12.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.2.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats

12.1.3 Huhtamaki Oyj

12.1.3.1 Business Overview

12.1.3.2 Products Offered

12.1.3.3 Recent Developments

12.1.3.4 Analyst's View

12.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

12.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.3.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats

12.1.4 Essel Propack Limited

12.1.4.1 Business Overview

12.1.4.2 Products Offered

12.1.4.3 Recent Developments

12.1.4.4 Analyst's View

12.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

12.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.4.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats

12.1.5 Hoffmann Neopac AG

12.1.5.1 Business Overview

12.1.5.2 Products Offered

12.1.5.3 Recent Developments

12.1.5.4 Analyst's View

12.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

12.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.5.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats

12.1.6 Sonoco Products Company

12.1.6.1 Business Overview

12.1.6.2 Products Offered

12.1.6.3 Recent Developments

12.1.6.4 Analyst's View

12.1.6.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

12.1.6.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.6.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats

12.1.7 VisiPak

12.1.7.1 Business Overview

12.1.7.2 Products Offered

12.1.8 Montebello Packaging

12.1.8.1 Business Overview

12.1.8.2 Products Offered

12.1.9 Unette Corporation

12.1.9.1 Business Overview

12.1.9.2 Products Offered

12.1.10 Berry Global Inc.

12.1.10.1 Business Overview

12.1.10.2 Products Offered

12.1.10.3 Recent Developments

12.1.11 Constantia Flexibles Inc.

12.1.11.1 Business Overview

12.1.11.2 Products Offered

12.1.11.3 Recent Developments

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Worldwide Packaging Inc.

12.2.2 CTL-TH Packaging

12.2.3 Lageen Tubes

12.2.4 IntraPac International Cooperation

12.2.5 Viva Group

12.2.6 M&H Plastics

12.2.7 Unicep Packaging

12.2.8 Auber Packaging Solutions

12.2.9 3D Technopack Limited

12.2.10 CCL Industries

12.2.11 Romaco Group

12.2.12 HCT Group

12.2.13 BRK Packwell Private Limited

12.2.14 ALLTUB Group



13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pmd6r



