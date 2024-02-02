Tube Packaging Market Forecast Report to 2028, Featuring Berry Global, Amcor, CCL Industries, EPL, Hoffmann Neopac, Huhtamaki, Montebello, VisiPak, Unette & Romaco Group

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tube Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tube packaging market is poised for significant growth, with eco-friendly and sustainable innovations at the forefront of the industry's expansion. A comprehensive research study has been released, providing an in-depth analysis of this dynamic market which is projected to achieve a robust CAGR of 4.92%.

This detailed report offers invaluable insights into the burgeoning market's trajectory from a valuation of US$9.309 billion in 2021 to an anticipated US$13.032 billion by 2028. Driven by market demands and technological advancements, the tube packaging sector is witnessing a surge in sustainable packaging solutions and strategic industry partnerships.

Key Factors Influencing Tube Packaging Market Growth

An increased demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions, with consumer preferences heavily leaning towards eco-friendly alternatives.

The transformation in manufacturing technology, paving the way for innovative packaging materials and designs.

A significant shift in consumer habits towards convenient, yet aesthetically appealing packaging options.

Advancements in Sustainable Packaging

Notable market trends reveal a strong consumer propensity towards sustainability, which is revolutionizing the tube packaging sector. Innovations ranging from the use of biopolymers to recyclable aluminum tubes are a response to the escalating environmental concerns and regulatory standards for product safety and ecological impact.

Regional Market Highlights and Industrial Developments

In the Asia Pacific region, India is emerging as a pivotal market for tube packaging, buoyed by industrial growth, increased consumer purchasing power, and heightened demand for personal care products. Cooperation among market leaders is fostering a culture of innovation, particularly in sustainable packaging.

Recent Industry Developments:

Innovation in fiber-based tube closures by Stora Enso and partners, exemplifying a commitment to reducing plastic usage.

Albéa's advancement towards mono-material recyclable packaging solutions in the dental care arena.

Hoffmann Neopac's launch of PaperX Tube series, significantly cutting down on plastic content.

UFlex's pioneering KRAFTIKA tubes, crafted from FSC-certified virgin kraft paper, addressing packaging sustainability.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The report provides an exhaustive segmentation of the tube packaging market to help stakeholders understand key opportunities:

By Material: Plastic, Paper, Aluminum, Others

Plastic, Paper, Aluminum, Others By Type of Package: Squeeze, Twist, Cartridges, Stick, Others

Squeeze, Twist, Cartridges, Stick, Others By Application: Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Food, Homecare, Others

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Food, Homecare, Others By Geography: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East , Africa , and South America

This research publication presents a thorough analysis of the industry's competitive landscape, offering stakeholders a strategic advantage in the ever-evolving tube packaging market. Emerging trends, growth factors, and regional market dynamics provide a cohesive picture of the opportunities that lie within this sector through to 2028.

Companies Profiled

Berry Global

Amcor

CCL Industries

EPL Limited

Hoffmann Neopac

Huhtamaki

Montebello

VisiPak

Unette

Romaco Group

