Tube Packaging Market Forecast Report to 2028, Featuring Berry Global, Amcor, CCL Industries, EPL, Hoffmann Neopac, Huhtamaki, Montebello, VisiPak, Unette & Romaco Group

02 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tube Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tube packaging market is poised for significant growth, with eco-friendly and sustainable innovations at the forefront of the industry's expansion. A comprehensive research study has been released, providing an in-depth analysis of this dynamic market which is projected to achieve a robust CAGR of 4.92%.

This detailed report offers invaluable insights into the burgeoning market's trajectory from a valuation of US$9.309 billion in 2021 to an anticipated US$13.032 billion by 2028. Driven by market demands and technological advancements, the tube packaging sector is witnessing a surge in sustainable packaging solutions and strategic industry partnerships.

Key Factors Influencing Tube Packaging Market Growth

  • An increased demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions, with consumer preferences heavily leaning towards eco-friendly alternatives.
  • The transformation in manufacturing technology, paving the way for innovative packaging materials and designs.
  • A significant shift in consumer habits towards convenient, yet aesthetically appealing packaging options.

Advancements in Sustainable Packaging

Notable market trends reveal a strong consumer propensity towards sustainability, which is revolutionizing the tube packaging sector. Innovations ranging from the use of biopolymers to recyclable aluminum tubes are a response to the escalating environmental concerns and regulatory standards for product safety and ecological impact.

Regional Market Highlights and Industrial Developments

In the Asia Pacific region, India is emerging as a pivotal market for tube packaging, buoyed by industrial growth, increased consumer purchasing power, and heightened demand for personal care products. Cooperation among market leaders is fostering a culture of innovation, particularly in sustainable packaging.

Recent Industry Developments:

  • Innovation in fiber-based tube closures by Stora Enso and partners, exemplifying a commitment to reducing plastic usage.
  • Albéa's advancement towards mono-material recyclable packaging solutions in the dental care arena.
  • Hoffmann Neopac's launch of PaperX Tube series, significantly cutting down on plastic content.
  • UFlex's pioneering KRAFTIKA tubes, crafted from FSC-certified virgin kraft paper, addressing packaging sustainability.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The report provides an exhaustive segmentation of the tube packaging market to help stakeholders understand key opportunities:

  • By Material: Plastic, Paper, Aluminum, Others
  • By Type of Package: Squeeze, Twist, Cartridges, Stick, Others
  • By Application: Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Food, Homecare, Others
  • By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America

This research publication presents a thorough analysis of the industry's competitive landscape, offering stakeholders a strategic advantage in the ever-evolving tube packaging market. Emerging trends, growth factors, and regional market dynamics provide a cohesive picture of the opportunities that lie within this sector through to 2028.

Companies Profiled

  • Berry Global
  • Amcor
  • CCL Industries
  • EPL Limited
  • Hoffmann Neopac
  • Huhtamaki
  • Montebello
  • VisiPak 
  • Unette
  • Romaco Group 

