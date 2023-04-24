TubeBuddy Announces Its Inaugural Emerging Creator Awards Program to Celebrate YouTube's Rising Creators

In celebration of International Creator Day, YouTube creators, the public, and industry will be able to submit their favorite creators on TubeBuddy.com beginning April 23, 2023

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TubeBuddy by BENlabs, an AI-driven YouTube optimization platform for creators, today announced its inaugural Emerging Creator Awards, designed to recognize and celebrate YouTube channel creators on the rise.

Nominations will be gathered from an open call on TubeBuddy.com/Awards from April 23, 2023 through May 7, 2023. The selection process will be done by a panel of top-tier creators and industry leaders and leverage BENlabs AI software to evaluate YouTube best practices such as consistency of posting, consistent subscriber increase, bot identification and safety software to help identify any potential harmful or illegal content.

Categories within the program include gaming, lifestyle, educational and commentary, and will honor a Rising Star, People's Choice and Creator of the Year. Eligible YouTube channels must have no more than one million subscribers.

"Starting a channel, finding your audience and building something popular is an incredibly difficult task," said Ricky Ray Butler, CEO at BENlabs. "Before we introduced the Emerging Creator Awards, all of the industry recognition went to the big names. Our goal is to celebrate the incredible talent and dedication of YouTube creators just beginning their journey, and give their efforts the notoriety they deserve."

Finalists will be announced the week of May 29 with winners being publicized the week of June 12. Winners will each receive admission to VidSummit with a VIP on-stage speaking opportunity, a custom trophy and custom SWAG,

BENlabs, the company behind TubeBuddy, is the leading entertainment AI company for brands and creators to drive growth and engagement across social media, streaming, TV, music and film content. For more information, including how to nominate a channel, visit the award website .

BENlabs is an entertainment AI company that integrates brands into influencer, streaming, TV, music and film content with guaranteed ROI. BENlabs offers clients the world's largest influencer marketing business, comprising the world's largest product placement, promotions and licensing agency combined with TubeBuddy, the largest AI SaaS platform to help 13 million creators and brands optimize their audience and channel growth. BENlabs works with the world's top brands and creators, including Microsoft, General Motors, Frito-Lay, Bloomingdales, Tencent and Reckitt Benckiser.

